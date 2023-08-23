Live
Just In
PM Congratulates the World
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the entire world on the happy occasion of successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.
In his address he said India’s success in mission moon is not just that of India alone,.
World is witnessing G-20 Presidency. India believes in one family one future which is resonating across the globe. The human centric approach is represented by by the country. This success belongto all of humanity will help the moon mission
