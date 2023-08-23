  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

PM Congratulates the World

PM Congratulates the World
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the entire world on the happy occasion of successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the entire world on the happy occasion of successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.

In his address he said India’s success in mission moon is not just that of India alone,.

World is witnessing G-20 Presidency. India believes in one family one future which is resonating across the globe. The human centric approach is represented by by the country. This success belongto all of humanity will help the moon mission

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X