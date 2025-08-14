Rapido Challenges Swiggy and Zomato with New Food Delivery Venture ‘Ownly’ in Bengaluru

Rapido, the popular Indian ride-hailing service best known for its bike taxis, has taken a bold step beyond mobility by launching its first food delivery platform, ‘Ownly’. The new service is currently in its pilot phase in select Bengaluru neighbourhoods, directly challenging industry leaders Swiggy and Zomato.

Speaking to TechCrunch, Rapido co-founder and CEO Aravind Sanka confirmed that the beta rollout covers areas including Byrasandra, Tavarekere, Madiwala (BTM) Layout, Hosur Sarjapura Road (HSR) Layout, and Koramangala. The service operates under Ctrlx Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rapido.

The move has stirred the competitive pot. According to The Mint, Swiggy — which has previously invested in Rapido — recently told shareholders it would “re-evaluate” its stake, citing “a potential conflict of interest” as Rapido ventures into the same market.

Lower Prices, New Business Model

Ownly’s core selling point is affordability. The company claims it can offer food prices about 15% lower than those on Swiggy and Zomato. The difference lies in its pricing structure — instead of charging restaurants commissions as high as 30%, Ownly follows a fixed-fee-per-order approach. Rapido reportedly pitched this model to restaurant partners in June, presenting it as a fairer, more sustainable alternative.

To keep operations lean and efficient, Ownly plans to limit delivery zones, showing customers only restaurants located nearby. This approach is designed to cut fuel expenses, shorten delivery times, and ensure better profitability for both Rapido and its partner eateries. Menus will also be curated strategically, aiming to strike a balance between visibility for restaurants and higher margins.

Leveraging a Massive Fleet

Rapido’s biggest strength may lie in its existing network. The company operates a vast fleet of around 10 million vehicles nationwide, including 5–6 million two-wheelers. This same network supports its bike taxi, auto rickshaw, courier, and cab operations.

Interestingly, Rapido has previously worked as a delivery partner for Swiggy, giving it valuable insight into demand patterns, peak hours, and popular dining spots. While its agreement with Swiggy prohibits partnering with Zomato or other direct competitors during that period, the company is allowed to use the operational data it gathered.

Beyond Food: Rapido’s Expanding Horizons

Founded in 2015, Rapido initially made its mark in bike taxi services before expanding into auto rides, parcel deliveries, third-party logistics, and cabs. More recently, it has partnered with Taiwan’s Gogoro to introduce battery-swapping electric two-wheelers into its operations, signalling its commitment to both innovation and sustainability.

With Ownly, Rapido is making its most ambitious play yet outside its traditional mobility business. Whether its low-price, commission-free strategy will shake up the food delivery duopoly in India’s tech capital remains to be seen — but for now, Bengaluru’s foodies have a fresh new option on the menu.