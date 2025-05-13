Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Debut in India with AI Features, Priced from Rs 29,900

Live
Ray-Ban and Meta launch AI-powered smart glasses in India, blending fashionwith hands-free translation, photography, and voice interaction.
Meta and Ray-Ban have officially launched their AI-powered smart glasses inIndia, marking the debut of intelligent eyewear that merges classic design withnext-gen features. Priced from ₹29,900, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are nowup for pre-order at Ray-Ban.com and will be available in select retail outletsstarting May 19.
These innovative glasses integrate Meta’s AI assistant, which can betriggered using the command “Hey Meta.” This voice interaction enables users toperform everyday tasks like asking general queries, receiving real-time cookingtips, or identifying objects and landmarks—entirely hands-free.
One standout feature is the real-time language translation, which supportsEnglish, Spanish, French, and Italian. Meta claims that even when the glassesare in airplane mode, downloaded language packs allow live audio translation.While the user hears the translation through the glasses, the conversationpartner can access the translated text or audio on their smartphone.
Design-wise, the smart glasses come in the iconic Wayfarer frame (availablein standard and large sizes) and the newly introduced Skyler style, crafted fora more universal fit. Buyers can customise lenses from options such as clear, sun, polarised, or Transitions. Prescription lenses are also supported.
The glasses sync seamlessly with the Meta View app, which allows users toreview photos taken with the glasses and use AI to edit them. For instance, onecan command the app to remove objects from an image or enhance it with newelements using voice instructions.
Beyond photography and AI assistance, the smart glasses also support callingand messaging via WhatsApp, Messenger, and the phone’s native apps. Featureslike Instagram DMs and voice/video calling are set to roll out soon. Musicstreaming from platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music is alsosupported, controlled entirely through voice.
However, while the glasses offer futuristic capabilities, some featuresremain restricted to users with English as their default language. Concernsaround regional language support, data privacy, and long-term usability mayinfluence adoption in India.
With AI tech becoming increasingly wearable, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glassesare a bold step into the future—but their real-world impact will unfold overtime.