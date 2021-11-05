Realme's high-end flagship phone may arrive in 2022

Realme launched the new GT series earlier this year as its new flagship, but it was more of a flagship killer. Realme is reportedly now working on a full flagship phone for next year and it will obviously cost a lot more, just like any other ultra-premium flagship phone. Realme's next flagship phone can cost around CNY 5,000, which is roughly Rs 58,200. But there is no information on the specifications and features of the Realme phone that may arrive next year to counter perhaps the Xiaomi 12 or the Samsung Galaxy S22.



If our guess is right, the biggest addition would be wireless charging. Realme doesn't have a phone that supports wireless charging yet, a very common technology in premium phones. Realme announced its MagDart magnetic wireless charging technology earlier this year and said it would come first to a phone called the Realme Flash. However, no details were given on when the technology or the phone would arrive.

For now, Realme's highest-end phone is the GT. Released in India earlier this year for Rs 37,999, the Realme GT is a true flagship killer. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 64-megapixel triple camera system, a 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen and 65 W fast charging technology. Its rivals, such as the iQOO 7 Legend and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, launched at a slightly higher price for almost the same set of specs as the Realme GT.

Then later, Realme introduced a series of GT brand phones. There is a GT Neo, a GT Master Edition, a GT Neo Flash Edition, a GT Master Explorer Edition, a GT Neo 2, and a GT Neo 2T. Realme may reportedly be working on a Realme GT Pro for launch later this year in China.

Realme has rapidly expanded its smartphone lineup and non-mobile portfolio and is now among the top five smartphone brands in India in terms of shipments. The company recently entered the home appliance category with a washing machine, while now it also sells an air purifier and vacuum cleaners.



