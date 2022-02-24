Reports Shows WhatsApp Is Testing It's Tools Including Message Reaction

WhatsApp is working on a number of new features for the platform, and one of them has been in the process for almost some time: message reactions. The function is currently in development, although it has been detected in WhatsApp beta upgrades multiple times. It's reported to be similar to Facebook's and Instagram's message reaction features. Emojis can be used to respond to messages on several platforms.

According to a recent claim from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that would allow online users to send message reactions. WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new version for the desktop client via the official beta channel, as per the source. The upgrade brings the platform's version to 2.2207.0.

In the version, the connections for the messaging reaction feature were discovered. As per WABetaInfo's screenshots, you'll be able to choose from six different emojis to respond to a message once the feature is live. When the cursor is near a message in individual or group chat, a new message reaction button will appear, according to the study. After pressing this button, you'll be given emoji alternatives for responding to messages.

Users cannot use the function because it is still in development, but it is expected that the firm will release it shortly. WhatsApp has not yet made any public announcements about this functionality. Previously, the platform was developing a feature that would allow online users to be notified whenever someone responded to their message.

A new 'Turn off all reaction alerts' option can be spotted in the notification settings portion of an older screenshot released by WABetaInfo. WhatsApp users on the web will soon see a new footer. The end-to-end encryption of the messages you send or receive will be indicated in the footer.