Sam Altman returns as CEO of OpenAI, Greg Brockman also joins back

The OpenAI saga is ending with a final twist, as OpenAI has just announced that Sam Altman will return to the company as CEO. He'll have a new board of directors to work with. This means that he will not join Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to lead his AI research team, as he previously announced. The move comes after reports of mass resignations within the company, with up to 500 employees demanding AltmanAltman'statement. This would also mean that interim CEO Emmett Shear's ends. Greg Brockman will also join the CEO in returning to OpenAI.



OpenAI posted on X, “We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this.”. Altman reacted to the post with a salute emoji and heart emojis.





We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.



We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023





Altman also posted on X and said, “i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft.”





i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m… — Sam Altman (@sama) November 22, 2023





Greg Brockman also posted on X, "Returning to OpenAI & getting back to coding tonight."





Returning to OpenAI & getting back to coding tonight. — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 22, 2023





Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI

Altman was reportedly asked to join the company on Sunday, but he made the condition that the non-employee members of the board of directors be removed first. While Quora's D'Angelo retains his seat, other board members Tasha McCauley, Helen Toner, and OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever appear to have been removed. In their role, Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor has been named chairman of the board along with former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. As the announcement highlights, this is likely to be the initial meeting, and more changes may be made. In his announcement, Altman revealed that he decided to join Microsoft but changed his mind when OpenAI agreed to remove existing board members. Altman also clarified that Nadella supports his decision.