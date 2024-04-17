Samsung Announces New Era of AI TVs in India, Launches Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs with Powerful AI Features

• Neo QLED 4K TVs are powered by NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor for stunning 4K resolution

• Samsung is also launching the world’s first glare-free OLED TV

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics company, today announced a new era of AI TVs with the launch of its ultra-premium Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs at the ‘Unbox & Discover’ event at Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. The 2024 line-up of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs elevate your home entertainment experience with powerful, AI-driven solutions.

"Samsung is bringing the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across product categories to improve consumers' lifestyles. That's why we have integrated AI to home entertainment to offer exceptional viewing experiences for our consumers. Our 2024 range of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs redefine the home entertainment experience and offer new innovations across accessibility, sustainability and enhanced security with the power of AI," said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

“Televisions have emerged as the centerpieces of modern living, seamlessly integrating technology and lifestyle. The rising demand for larger screen sizes in India reflects consumers' preference for premium TVs. We are launching AI TVs that have been designed to set a new standard in visual immersion and sound quality. With the launch of our new range of AI-powered 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs and OLED TVs, we are confident of extending our market leadership in India," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.

Neo QLED 8K with new NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor for Clarity, Sound and Smart Experiences



Samsung’s flagship TV - Neo QLED 8K – is equipped with the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, marking a significant leap in AI TV technology. The NQ8 AI Gen3 processor features a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that delivers twice the speed of its predecessor, along with an eight-fold increase in neural networks from 64 to 512 — ensuring an exceptional viewing experience with crisp details, regardless of the input source.

Several AI features come together to redefine the big screen experience on the 2024 Neo QLED 8K:

• AI Picture Technology brings out the finest details with outstanding clarity and naturalness, including facial expressions and other subtle nuances.

• AI Upscaling Pro transforms content to closely match the 8K display.

• AI Motion Enhancer Pro utilizes a sophisticated motion detection algorithm to enhance clarity during motion-intense content, such as sports, helping users enjoy every moment. During a match, it helps in tracking the ball without any distortion, making users feel they are watching the match LIVE in a stadium.

• Real Depth Enhancer Pro adds a lifelike depth to the picture and pulls viewers into the scene.

• AI Sound Technology helps deliver precise audio with Active Voice Amplifier Pro, which detects background noises and adjusts volume automatically. Object Tracking Sound Pro enriches the audio experience by syncing the sound with on-screen action, creating a more dynamic and engaging viewing experience. Adaptive Sound Pro further refines the audio experience by intelligently adjusting the audio to the content and room acoustics, for a genuinely rich and lifelike sound.

• AI Auto Game Mode recognizes both the game and the genre and automatically tailors the picture quality and sound quality settings.

• AI Customization Mode adjusts the picture for each scene based on user preference basis the content type.

• AI Energy Mode saves power without compromising picture quality.

• The Neo QLED 8K is available in two models, QN900D and QN800D, and in sizes of 65, 75, and 85 inches.

Expansive Lineup for All Entertainment Needs: Neo QLED 4K, World’s First Glare-Free OLED

The 2024 Neo QLED 4K lineup is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, which breathes life into almost any content, rendering it in stunning 4K resolution. Enhanced by Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology, the screen ensures impeccable contrast even in complex scenes. With the world’s first Pantone Validated display for colour accuracy and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience, Neo QLED 4K sets the bar for the ultimate 4K UHD experience.

The Neo QLED 4K is available in two models, QN85D and QN90D, and in sizes of 55, 65, 75, 85 and 98 inches.

Samsung is also introducing the world’s first glare-free OLED, eliminating unnecessary reflection while preserving deep blacks and clear images under any lighting condition. Powered by the same formidable NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor as the Neo QLED 4K lineup, Samsung’s OLED TVs boast features like the Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro, bringing picture quality to new heights.

Additionally, with features such as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensuring smooth motion and quick response rates, Samsung OLED is the ultimate choice for gaming. Complemented by sleek designs, these OLED TVs elevate the viewing space. Samsung OLED TV will be available in two models — S95D and S90D — in sizes of 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches.

Samsung has also curated localized Smart Experiences for Indian consumers to include a range of services like gaming, entertainment, education and fitness.

Cloud Gaming Service enables users to experience AAA games with Plug and Play - with no console or PC required.

Samsung Education Hub helps users to experience Big Screen Learning with live classes, making learning for your kids more interactive and immersive.

Smart Yoga can be experienced with an AI- enabled mat. You not only get real-time asana tracking tips, but also posture correction feedback.

Additionally, with TV Key Cloud service, consumers no longer need a set-top box as it enables direct transmission of content through the cloud.

Samsung TV Plus provides 100+ channels absolutely free with instant access to news, movies, entertainment and more.

The 2024 Neo QLED 8K, New QLED 4K and OLED TVs are designed to connect with a smart ecosystem immediately upon setup. The moment users turn on their new Samsung TV, the TV recognizes and connects to existing networks and devices, all orchestrated through a simple notification on users’ smartphones. This effortless setup extends to all Samsung devices at home as well as third-party appliances and IoT devices.

Samsung’s 2024 screen lineup also brings integration with users’ smartphones to new heights. Users can simply bring their smartphone near the TV to activate Smart Mobile Connect, which turns the device into a universal remote for the TV and connected home appliances.

The new AI TVs also provide a highly personalized experience with apps and platforms. With the latest addition of widgets, TV screens are now personalized dashboards that allow users to easily monitor home status, camera feeds, energy usage, weather updates and more. Security is paramount, and with Samsung Knox, every feature, app, and platform benefits from robust protection, allowing connected experiences to remain private and secure.

Samsung also announced the all-new Music Frame, marrying premium audio with artistic design inspired by The Frame. This versatile device allows users to display personal pictures or artwork while enjoying wireless audio with smart features. Whether used as a standalone device or paired with a TV and soundbar, the Music Frame promises an enhanced auditory experience that complements any space.

Price and Pre-Order Offer

As part of pre-order offer, consumers purchasing the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and glare-free OLED range will receive a free soundbar worth up to INR 79990, Freestyle worth INR 59990, Music Frame worth INR 29990, depending on the model, until April 30, 2024. Consumers can also avail up to 20% cashback depending on the model.

• Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K range starts from INR 319990

• Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K range starts from INR 139990

• Samsung’s OLED range starts from INR 164990