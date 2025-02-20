  • Menu
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Launched in India: Price, Features, and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G debuts in India with a 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, and Android 15 support

Samsung has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Galaxy A06 5G, in India. Designed for affordability and performance, this device features a powerful chipset, a high-resolution camera, and long-term software support.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G starts at ₹10,499 and is available in three colour options: Black, Gray, and Light Green. Consumers can purchase the smartphone at retail stores, Samsung exclusive outlets, and other offline channels across India.

As part of an introductory offer, buyers can avail a one-year screen protection plan through Samsung Care+ for ₹129. Additionally, EMI plans starting at ₹875 per month are available via Samsung Finance+, NBFCs, and banks.

Key Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A06 5G

Display: 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset

Operating System: Android 15 with Samsung One UI 7

RAM: Up to 12GB with RAM Plus feature

Camera Setup: 50MP primary rear camera + 2MP depth sensor | 8MP front camera

Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging

Durability: IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance

Network Support: 12 5G bands with carrier aggregation for improved connectivity

Long-Term Software Support

Samsung ensures extended software support for the Galaxy A06 5G with four generations of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

This new addition to Samsung’s A-series offers a balanced combination of performance, design, and affordability, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers in India.

