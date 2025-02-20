Live
- Madrasa in-charge arrested for brutally assaulting girl students in Bengaluru
- Sivakarthikeyan visits Soori’s 'Maaman' set in Trichy
- Woman assaults child in lift, sparks late night protest in Greater Noida; held
- Indian stock market ends lower, small and midcap shares shine
- YSRCP complains to Governor about lapses in Jagan Mohan Reddy's security
- Mohanlal confirms ‘Drishyam 3’
- 2 deaths in septic tank: NHRC seeks report from West Bengal officials
- SC stays Lokpal decision on power to entertain complaint against HC judges
- Daniel Craig walks out of DC’s war movie ‘Sgt. Rock’ directed by Luca Guadagnino
- Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’ declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa
Just In
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Launched in India: Price, Features, and Availability
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G debuts in India with a 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, and Android 15 support
Samsung has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Galaxy A06 5G, in India. Designed for affordability and performance, this device features a powerful chipset, a high-resolution camera, and long-term software support.
Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Price and Availability
The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G starts at ₹10,499 and is available in three colour options: Black, Gray, and Light Green. Consumers can purchase the smartphone at retail stores, Samsung exclusive outlets, and other offline channels across India.
As part of an introductory offer, buyers can avail a one-year screen protection plan through Samsung Care+ for ₹129. Additionally, EMI plans starting at ₹875 per month are available via Samsung Finance+, NBFCs, and banks.
Key Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A06 5G
Display: 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
Operating System: Android 15 with Samsung One UI 7
RAM: Up to 12GB with RAM Plus feature
Camera Setup: 50MP primary rear camera + 2MP depth sensor | 8MP front camera
Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging
Durability: IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
Network Support: 12 5G bands with carrier aggregation for improved connectivity
Long-Term Software Support
Samsung ensures extended software support for the Galaxy A06 5G with four generations of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.
This new addition to Samsung’s A-series offers a balanced combination of performance, design, and affordability, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers in India.