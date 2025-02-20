Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Launched in India: Price, Features, and Availability

Samsung has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Galaxy A06 5G, in India. Designed for affordability and performance, this device features a powerful chipset, a high-resolution camera, and long-term software support.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G starts at ₹10,499 and is available in three colour options: Black, Gray, and Light Green. Consumers can purchase the smartphone at retail stores, Samsung exclusive outlets, and other offline channels across India.

As part of an introductory offer, buyers can avail a one-year screen protection plan through Samsung Care+ for ₹129. Additionally, EMI plans starting at ₹875 per month are available via Samsung Finance+, NBFCs, and banks.

Key Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A06 5G

Display: 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset

Operating System: Android 15 with Samsung One UI 7

RAM: Up to 12GB with RAM Plus feature

Camera Setup: 50MP primary rear camera + 2MP depth sensor | 8MP front camera

Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging

Durability: IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance

Network Support: 12 5G bands with carrier aggregation for improved connectivity

Long-Term Software Support

Samsung ensures extended software support for the Galaxy A06 5G with four generations of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

This new addition to Samsung’s A-series offers a balanced combination of performance, design, and affordability, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers in India.