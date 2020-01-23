Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Launched at Rs 39,999 in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has been launched today in India at Rs 39,999. Last week Samsung had launched another affordable smartphone Galaxy Note 10 Lite priced at Rs 39,999. Earlier this month at CES 2020 both the smartphones were unveiled.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite availability, pricing, and sale offers

The smartphone Galaxy S10 Lite is available in just one storage variant 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage that is priced Rs 39,999. Now you can visit the company website to pre-book the smartphone.

On 4 February the smartphone will go on its first sale on Flipkart, Samsung website and some leading retail stores. Considering the launch offers, on ICICI Bank credit cards, the company is giving a discount of Rs 3,000.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications

When it comes to specifications, from the time of the announcement, we are already aware that Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor will power the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 Lite offers 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants along with 128 GB internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone flaunts an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary camera with Super Steady OIS. The secondary lenses include a 5 MP macro and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle cameras. Both the smartphones — Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite has a rectangular camera module at the back. On the front, you will get a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will come in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue variants. A 4,500mAh battery fuels the device with fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.