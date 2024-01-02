Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Prices Revealed Ahead of India Launch; Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series, slated for release on January 17 in India, has been surrounded by rumours and leaks, providing enthusiasts with a sneak peek into the anticipated lineup. The series, catering to diverse needs, offers varying specifications, features, and storage options.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Price Details

According to reports from GalaxyClub, the pricing details for the Galaxy S24 series have surfaced, offering insights into the cost variations based on specifications. The basic Samsung Galaxy S24, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is speculated to start at approximately EUR 899 (around Rs 82,000). Opting for additional storage, such as 256GB, might push the price to around EUR 959 (about Rs 88,000).

Moving up to the Galaxy S24+, consumers will have two versions to choose from. The model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage is expected to be priced at about EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs 1,05,000). Meanwhile, the variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage could be around EUR 1,269 (approximately Rs 1,16,000).

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, the flagship model, is anticipated to be the most expensive in the series. The variant with 256GB storage might be priced at about EUR 1,449 (around Rs 1,33,500). Opting for increased storage, such as 512GB, could elevate the price to around EUR 1,569 (about Rs 1,44,500). For users seeking an extensive amount of space, the 1TB storage option might come with a price tag of about EUR 1,809 (roughly Rs 1,66,500).

These price variations reflect Samsung's effort to provide a range of choices within the Galaxy S24 series, accommodating different preferences for features and storage capacities.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Specifications

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is anticipated to boast impressive specifications and features. The lineup is expected to offer a variety of display sizes, with the regular Galaxy S24 featuring a 6.2-inch screen, the S24+ with a slightly larger 6.7-inch display, and the flagship S24 Ultra sporting the biggest 6.8-inch screen. Each display is set to deliver vibrant colours and exceptional clarity, enhanced by a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, these phones are expected to pack a punch, potentially equipped with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400 chipset, with regional variations. Indian variants are likely to feature the Exynos chipset, ensuring speedy performance.

The camera capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series are poised to be a highlight. The regular S24 and S24+ models are rumoured to feature two powerful 50-megapixel cameras, capable of capturing high-quality images and shooting impressive 8K videos. In contrast, the S24 Ultra is set to elevate photography with a robust 200-megapixel primary camera and additional lenses designed for impressive zooming capabilities.

In terms of battery life, these phones are expected to offer substantial power reserves. The Galaxy S24 might house a 4,000mAh battery, the S24+ could feature a larger 4,900mAh battery, and the S24 Ultra might boast the most substantial battery at 5,000mAh.

Additionally, Samsung is anticipated to offer a variety of colours to suit different tastes, including options like Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Amber Yellow. With these exciting specifications and diverse features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series appears to be a compelling choice for consumers seeking top-notch smartphones.