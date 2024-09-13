Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Cut: Key Features and Bank Offers

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Apple's iPhone 16 Series, set to go on pre-orders today in India, Samsung has announced a significant price cut on its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. This move comes as both brands prepare to compete head-to-head in the Indian market, where the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,44,900, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was initially launched at ₹1,29,999.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Cut: Limited-Time Offer

As of September 12, Samsung has reduced the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to ₹1,09,999 as part of a limited-time offer. The discount includes an instant cashback of ₹8,000 and an additional upgrade bonus of ₹12,000. Moreover, buyers can also avail of ₹12,000 cashback through select bank offers. To make the purchase even more attractive, Samsung is offering no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Key Features

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth performance. It operates on One UI 6.1.1, based on Android 14, and is compatible with seven major Android upgrades, making it a future-proof choice.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It also features an impressive quad-camera setup, including a 200MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera with OIS. For selfies, it is equipped with a 12MP front camera.

With this timely price cut, Samsung aims to offer a compelling alternative to Apple's latest flagship in the premium smartphone segment, just as iPhone 16 Pro Max pre-orders begin in India.