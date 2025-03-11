Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Battery Size and Key Features Revealed

Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy S25 lineup with the introduction of the Galaxy S25 Edge. This variant, designed to offer a sleeker profile, will come with certain trade-offs, including a smaller battery compared to the standard Galaxy S25. Recent certifications have provided insights into its battery capacity and other key specifications.

Battery Capacity Details

A recent listing in the UL Demko database has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be powered by a 3,786mAh battery, with a typical capacity estimated to be 3,900mAh. This is slightly smaller than the 4,000mAh battery found in the standard Galaxy S25 model.

Additionally, previous listings on China’s 3C certification platform indicate that the device will support 25W wired charging, matching the charging capabilities of the base S25 variant.

Expected Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to share the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra models. The device is likely to feature 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15-based One UI 7.

Design and Display

The upcoming smartphone is expected to sport a 6.65-inch display while maintaining an ultra-slim 5.84mm profile. It will weigh approximately 162g, making it one of the lightest devices in its segment.

Camera Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to house a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens, promising high-quality imaging and enhanced versatility.

Launch and Pricing

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16, with sales rolling out in select regions by May 2025. The anticipated price tag for this model is $999 (approximately Rs. 87,150 in India).

With its sleek design, high-end performance, and powerful camera setup, the Galaxy S25 Edge is poised to be a compelling option for users looking for a premium smartphone experience in a more compact form factor.