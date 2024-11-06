Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 2500 Chip: What to Expect

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its Galaxy S25 series, anticipated for January 2025, featuring three models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. With the release only two months away, leaks and rumours have surfaced, giving a closer look at Samsung’s next-generation flagship lineup. Recently, the Galaxy S25 Plus appeared on the Geekbench database, shedding light on its processor and expected performance capabilities.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy S25 Plus carries the model number SM-S936B and is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chip. The device scored 2359 in single-core and 8141 in multi-core tests, respectable numbers for a flagship but still falling short of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. The listing further suggests that the Galaxy S25 Plus will feature 12GB of RAM and will run on Android 15, making it well-prepared for high-performance tasks and multitasking.

Digging into the details of the Exynos 2500, the Geekbench database reveals that Samsung has developed a powerful ten-core processor for this device, organized in a 1+2+5+2 CPU architecture. Performance specifics include a single high-performance core reaching speeds of up to 3.30GHz, two cores at 2.75GHz, and five efficiency cores running at 2.36GHz. This chip configuration aims to balance power and efficiency, potentially making the Galaxy S25 Plus a strong performer.

Last month, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra was also spotted on Geekbench, showcasing even stronger performance than the S25 Plus. As a result, it’s likely that Samsung will equip the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, while the Exynos 2500 may power the base and Plus models. However, similar to the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung could offer Snapdragon processors for all models in specific regions.

For now, these details remain unofficial, and the full specifications and performance capabilities will be confirmed at the Galaxy S25 series launch, which is expected to take place in January 2025.