Samsung iTest app turns iPhones into Galaxy smartphones

Switching from iPhone to Android is often jokingly referred to as going to the "dark side." Of course, some people change, but those numbers stay out of the way and few in the middle. However, Samsung has released a new application that can turn iPhones into Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung explained, "You're about to get a little taste of Samsung, without changing phones. We can't replicate every function, but you should quickly see that there's nothing daunting about switching to the other side."







iTest is a web application that simulates the Android experience, specifically Samsung Galaxy, on an iPhone. Once you enter the iTest website, you will be asked to add the icon to the iPhone home screen. Doing so launches like any other app and takes you through what an Android interface and experience feel like.





There's also a folder called "Popular apps", which on opening sends out a prompt that reads, "Don't worry, all the apps you love are available. Because let's be honest, most of them are Google products, and we're good buddies with those guys."











To be fair to Samsung, it has done an excellent job as the app allows you to do quite a few things. You can change the themes, browse the Galaxy Store, and even experience the Samsung camera app. You also get some mock notifications once you're in the app. Interestingly, the website has a ".nz" extension, which could mean being tested in New Zealand. However, as we tested, you can use the app anywhere in the world to get a feel for the Samsung Galaxy experience.



It is a bit fun app that can give you an idea of Android if you are on the iPhone. To get back to the iPhone, all you need to do is close the app like any other app.

