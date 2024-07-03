Live
- Calcutta HC frees man arrested on charges of criticising Bengal minister on social media
- DC BM Santhosh reviews on Banking sector with the Bankers
- Stop the Labour 'supermajority', UK PM Sunak appeals to voters
- MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy Inaugurates several development works in Gattu mandal
- Cyber security Awareness Rally helds in Ieeja
- DDRF team prepared on behalf of district police department to deal with disaster situations: SP Rohit Raju IPS
- ‘Operation Raavan’set for theatrical release on August 2
- Bhadrachalam MLA urges to merge five Panchayats in revenue devision
- 46 pc Indian IT professionals say all corporate data stored in Cloud is sensitive: Report
- Yoga and Nutrition for PCOS: A Holistic Approach to Natural Wellness
Just In
Samsung launches new AI-powered laptop in India
Samsung on Wednesday launched a new laptop - Galaxy Book4 Ultra, equipped with cutting-edge AI-powered technology for ultimate performance, in India.
New Delhi: Samsung on Wednesday launched a new laptop - Galaxy Book4 Ultra, equipped with cutting-edge AI-powered technology for ultimate performance, in India.
The new laptop will be available in 32GB and 16GB memory variants at a starting price of Rs 233,990 on Samsung.com, and select offline stores.
It will be available with a 16-inch display in Moonstone Gray finish.
According to the company, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra comes equipped with the new Intel Core Ultra 9/7 processor and comes with enhanced security via a new Samsung Knox security chip.
The AI-powered Galaxy Book4 Ultra also comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card. It has a touchscreen interface and features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is thin and light, and comes with a power-efficient and long-lasting battery, with all major ports available on board, Samsung said.
The display offers 3K super-resolution and an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth videos and graphics without any stuttering. With touchscreen capabilities, this PC provides an interactive and intuitive touch-based user interface, the company said.
Moreover, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra will allow users to utilise their phone as a connected camera, enhancing video calls and content creation. The laptop comes with a wide range of ports, including HDMI 2.1, and a large touchpad to enhance usability and connectivity, while providing for 8 times faster file transfers than USB 3.2 through Thunderbolt 4.