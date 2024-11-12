Senses, Captures, Projects: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 - Purifies and Heats the Room Evenly

Dyson announces the latest addition to its air purification technology lineup: the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1. Equipped with Dyson’s core filtration and airflow technology for high-quality, even purification, it serves as a versatile air purifier for any room, which senses, captures, and projects—how Dyson believes a good purifier should function. Additionally, it projects powerful purified airflow to cool you quickly or heat the whole room evenly.

Indoor air pollution is invisible; a machine must be able to sense pollution events and react automatically, so the user doesn’t have to. It must capture effectively—not just have a good filter but ensure, through fully sealed filtration, that what goes inside stays inside. Additionally, it must project clean air across the whole room for thorough, even full-room purification. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 meets all these criteria seamlessly.





Sense

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 features an intelligent sensor that automatically detects particle pollution, including dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10), reporting levels in real-time on the LCD screen. Particle pollution is common indoors and often emitted during daily activities such as cooking or through disturbing dust when moving around or cleaning. It can include components like pollen, pet dander, and mold spores.

For light sleepers, the purifier offers a Night Mode that operates on quieter settings, accompanied by a dimmed display. Additionally, a sleep timer is programmed to automatically turn off the purifier after pre-set intervals of 1, 2, 4, and 8 hours.





Capture

The purifier is equipped with Dyson’s core filtration technology, featuring fully sealed HEPA filters that capture up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns. Thus, what goes inside stays inside.

Project

Powered by Dyson Air Multiplier™ technology, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 delivers over 290 liters per second of smooth and powerful airflow. Thoroughly tested under real-world conditions to ensure optimal performance for whole room purification[1].

Beyond purification and powerful projection, this versatile machine also provides year-round comfort. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 provides thermal comfort, keeping you warm during winter months and refreshing cooling during the summer while continuously purifying the air.













BUY DIRECT FROM THE PEOPLE WHO MADE IT

Priced at INR 56,900, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 is available in two colourways - Black/Nickel and White/White. It can be purchased at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores across India.