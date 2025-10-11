Six Standout Tech Launches This Week: From Samsung’s M17 to Sony’s RX1R III

This week saw a flurry of new product announcements across the consumer electronics landscape—spanning smartphones, cameras, work-oriented laptops, and smart accessories. Here’s a human-friendly roundup of the six most intriguing launches that you should know about.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5GSamsung introduced the Galaxy M17 5G, which delivers a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 50MP triple camera setup (with OIS), and a 13MP front shooter. Under the hood, it is powered by an Exynos 1330 chip, with options up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. A robust 5,000 mAh battery (with 25 W fast charging) backs the experience. On the software front, it runs Android 15 with One UI 7 and includes features such as Circle to Search and Gemini Live. The phone is promised six years of software updates. It’s priced at ₹12,499 (4/128), ₹13,999 (6/128), and ₹15,499 (8/128), and will be available from October 13 via Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail outlets.

Dell Pro Essential Series (14 & 15)Targeted at small and medium businesses, Dell’s new Pro Essential lineup brings the Dell Pro 14 Essential and Pro 15 Essential. These models aim to balance performance, security, and manageability. They offer up to 2.5K displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio, HD webcams, TPM 2.0 hardware encryption, fingerprint readers, and privacy shutters. Built to MIL-STD 810H durability standards, the chassis incorporate recycled aluminum and plastic. Pricing starts at ₹31,999 (for business customers), and orders are being taken via Dell’s business sales channels.

Sony RX1R IIIIn the realm of premium compact cameras, Sony’s RX1R III is a standout. It sports a 61MP full-frame Exmor R sensor, the BIONZ XR processor, and a fixed ZEISS Sonnar T 35mm f/2 lens. Borrowing AI subject detection and tracking from Sony’s Alpha line, the RX1R III offers 693 phase-detection AF points covering 78% of the frame. It also supports “Step Crop Shooting” (35 mm, 50 mm, 70 mm), a macro mode, and an OLED viewfinder (2.36M dots). The body is crafted from magnesium alloy, and a single charge yields up to 300 shots. It’s priced at ₹4,69,990 and will go on sale from October 10 via Sony Centres, authorized dealers, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Fujifilm X-E5Fujifilm expanded its X Series with the new X-E5 mirrorless model. It features a 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor coupled with the X-Processor 5, enabling fast performance and high detail. Notably, it’s the first in the X line to introduce 5-axis in-body image stabilization (up to 7 stops). The camera also sports a machined aluminum top plate, a tilting display, and a clean “Classic Display” EVF mode. It weighs just 445 g and is aimed at creators who want portability paired with serious capability. The body-only price is set at ₹1,59,999 and will be available soon through Fujifilm partners in India.

Portronics Toad Ergo 4 MouseAddressing ergonomic computing needs, Portronics launched the Toad Ergo 4 wireless mouse with a natural “handshake” grip designed to reduce wrist strain. It supports triple connectivity (Bluetooth 5.3 [two channels] + 2.4GHz USB dongle), enabling seamless switching across three devices. The DPI is adjustable up to 4,000, and it includes six programmable buttons. A rechargeable USB-C battery removes the need for disposable cells. Priced at ₹899, the mouse is available in white with a one-year warranty via Portronics’ website, Amazon, Flipkart, and major retailers.

Oakter 65W GaN ChargerWith many modern devices requiring powerful charging, Oakter unveiled its 65 W GaN charger. Thanks to GaN (gallium nitride) technology, the adapter remains compact while delivering high efficiency. It supports PD 3.0 and PPS protocols, with output voltages between 5 V and 20 V. A 1.5 m USB-C cable is included. The charger retails for ₹1,399 and is already available via Amazon.

From Samsung’s affordable yet future-ready 5G phone to Sony’s ultra-premium compact, and from business laptops to power accessories — this week’s launches reflect a shift toward smarter, more versatile devices. Whether you're a creative professional, a business user, or someone who simply wants a solid upgrade, there’s something here worth checking out.



