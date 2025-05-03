Spotify iOS Users Can Now Pay Outside the App Freely
Spotify’s latest iOS update lets U.S. users bypass Apple’s fees with direct links to cheaper subscription payments on the web.
Spotify’s iPhone app has officially been updated to allow U.S. users to pay for subscriptions outside the app—a move made possible by a recent shift in Apple’s App Store policies. With version 9.0.40 now rolling out, Spotify becomes the first major platform to offer direct external payment links on iOS, bypassing Apple’s long-standing restrictions.
“In a victory for consumers, artists, creators, and authors, Apple has approved Spotify’s U.S. app update,” said Spotify spokesperson Jeanne Moran in a statement a famous media house. “After nearly a decade, this will finally allow us to freely show clear pricing information and links to purchase, fostering transparency and choice for U.S. consumers. We can now give consumers lower prices, more control, and easier access to the Spotify experience.”
The update follows a landmark decision in the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, where the court ordered Apple to loosen its grip on in-app payment regulations. Previously, developers were prohibited from linking to external payment pages or advertising alternative pricing, and Apple enforced up to a 30 percent fee on any in-app purchases. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers recently ruled that Apple must eliminate all such restrictions, including what she called “scary” pop-up warnings and external fees.
Spotify’s newly approved app includes clear details on promotional pricing and subscription tiers available directly through its website—free from Apple’s fees. If you don’t see the new options yet, Moran noted that it “may take a beat” to appear across all devices, even if you’ve already updated to the latest version.
Spotify has been a vocal opponent of Apple’s App Store rules for years. Moran previously described Apple’s external payment policy as “outrageous” and in direct conflict with consumer freedom and healthy competition.
Following Spotify’s lead, Patreon also announced plans to implement external payments in its iOS app, and Epic Games is preparing its own low-fee payment alternative.
This update marks a pivotal shift in how developers can interact with iOS users—potentially reshaping the entire app ecosystem.