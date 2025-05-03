Spotify’s iPhone app has officially been updated to allow U.S. users to pay for subscriptions outside the app—a move made possible by a recent shift in Apple’s App Store policies. With version 9.0.40 now rolling out, Spotify becomes the first major platform to offer direct external payment links on iOS, bypassing Apple’s long-standing restrictions.

“In a victory for consumers, artists, creators, and authors, Apple has approved Spotify’s U.S. app update,” said Spotify spokesperson Jeanne Moran in a statement a famous media house. “After nearly a decade, this will finally allow us to freely show clear pricing information and links to purchase, fostering transparency and choice for U.S. consumers. We can now give consumers lower prices, more control, and easier access to the Spotify experience.”