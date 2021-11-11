Spotify makes it easy to block other users

Spotify is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to more easily block others on the platform. Previously, users had to contact customer service to block someone, but now the feature is easier to find in a user profile.

To block a user, go to their Spotify profile. Below their username and photo, above their public playlists and next to the "follow" button, click on the three-dot menu and choose "block" or, on mobile, "block user". Now that user won't be able to access your listening activity, your page, or any public playlists. You can also unblock a user that you have previously blocked at any time.

"At Spotify, we're committed to delivering the best possible listening experience to our users," a company spokesperson said in an email to The Verge. "Privacy is something that is, and always will be, enormously important to us and our block feature, which gives users more control, is the latest step towards that commitment."

Spotify introduced a "blocking artist" feature in 2019, but users have been asking for a way to block other users for the past few years. In 2018, BuzzFeed News did an in-depth report on Spotify users who were bullied and harassed by other users but were unable to prevent bullies from seeing their activity on the platform. At the time, Spotify said it was considering introducing a bulk user capability. Spotify says the change should be available to users this week.