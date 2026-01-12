Starlink Cleared to Add 7,500 More Satellites Ahead of India Launch

Elon Musk’s ambitious satellite internet project, Starlink, has received a major boost just as it prepares to enter the Indian market. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved SpaceX’s request to launch 7,500 additional second-generation satellites, a move that significantly expands the scale and capability of the Starlink network worldwide.

With this approval, the total number of Starlink satellites cleared for operation now stands at 15,000. This is half of SpaceX’s original proposal of 30,000 satellites, but it still represents one of the largest satellite constellations ever authorised. The expanded fleet is expected to improve global internet coverage, especially in regions where broadband access has traditionally been slow, unreliable, or prohibitively expensive.

The FCC’s decision goes beyond just increasing numbers. It also allows SpaceX to operate its satellites across five different frequency bands and removes earlier technical restrictions that limited how the system could function. According to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, the move is a turning point for satellite connectivity. “This FCC authorisation is a game-changer for enabling next-generation services,” FCC Chair Brendan Carr said. “By authorising 15,000 new and advanced satellites, the FCC has given SpaceX the green light to deliver unprecedented satellite broadband capabilities, strengthen competition, and help ensure that no community is left behind.”

However, the approval comes with clear deadlines. SpaceX must have half of the newly approved second-generation satellites in orbit and operational by December 2028. The remaining satellites must be launched by December 2031. These timelines ensure that the spectrum and orbital resources are used efficiently and that SpaceX follows through on its expansion plans.

This development is particularly relevant for India, where Starlink is preparing to roll out its services. Starlink uses a network of low-Earth-orbit satellites that communicate with each other to relay data across long distances. Because these satellites orbit much closer to Earth than traditional communication satellites, they can deliver faster speeds and lower latency, making real-time internet use more practical.

Adding 7,500 more satellites will increase Starlink’s overall capacity, which could prove crucial when the service begins operating in India. More satellites mean better coverage, higher data throughput, and improved reliability—factors that are especially important in a country as large and geographically diverse as India.

SpaceX and Starlink’s senior leadership have already been in discussions with Indian government officials to secure the necessary regulatory approvals. While the company sees India as a major growth opportunity, Elon Musk has been clear about where Starlink is most effective.

“Physics is not on our side here. So, it's not physically possible for Starlink to serve densely populated cities,” Musk has said. His comment highlights a key limitation of satellite internet: each satellite can only handle a limited amount of data over a given area. When too many users are packed into one place, network speeds can drop.

For this reason, Starlink is primarily targeting rural and remote regions in India, where fibre and mobile networks are either weak or nonexistent. In these areas, satellite broadband can be a game-changer, enabling online education, telemedicine, digital payments, and business connectivity that were previously out of reach.

With the FCC’s green light now in place, SpaceX is one step closer to strengthening its global satellite internet network—and bringing high-speed connectivity to some of India’s most underserved communities.