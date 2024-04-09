Live
Just In
Supercut App Revolutionizes Netflix Experience on Apple Vision Pro
The Supercut app revolutionizes Netflix viewing on Apple Vision Pro, introducing 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos support, and added Amazon Prime Video integration.
Netflix's decision last year not to develop a native app for the Apple Vision Pro left many owners disappointed, given the device's suitability for streaming. However, developer Christian Privitelli has launched the Supercut app, bridging this gap by enabling Netflix streaming on Apple's headset without letterboxing bars. Moreover, it introduces support for 4K streaming with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
Supercut offers comprehensive playback controls, including subtitles, audio output, playback speed adjustment, and the option to skip ahead or back a few seconds. Users can seamlessly switch between profiles and receive visual indicators for Dolby formats and streaming resolution.
While the app's current version lacks immersive environments beyond visionOS system-level ones, Privitelli has hinted at future updates, including the introduction of environments akin to Cinema, currently exclusive to the Apple TV Plus app.
In addition to Netflix, Supercut features essential integration with Amazon Prime Video, addressing the letterboxing issue present in the iPad app version. Users can also input URLs to access other streaming services like YouTube.
Available at a one-time payment of $4.99, Supercut shows promise as a viable alternative for Netflix streaming on the Vision Pro. With its impressive features and seamless performance, Supercut enhances the viewing experience on the Apple headset, providing users with a more immersive and enjoyable entertainment experience.