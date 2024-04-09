Supercut App Revolutionizes Netflix Experience on Apple Vision Pro

Netflix's decision last year not to develop a native app for the Apple Vision Pro left many owners disappointed, given the device's suitability for streaming. However, developer Christian Privitelli has launched the Supercut app, bridging this gap by enabling Netflix streaming on Apple's headset without letterboxing bars. Moreover, it introduces support for 4K streaming with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.



Supercut offers comprehensive playback controls, including subtitles, audio output, playback speed adjustment, and the option to skip ahead or back a few seconds. Users can seamlessly switch between profiles and receive visual indicators for Dolby formats and streaming resolution.





Say hello to Supercut.🎬🍿



My Netflix and Prime Video app for Vision Pro is now available to download on the App Store. pic.twitter.com/V9wKLnCSPy — christian privitelli 🌱 (@priva28_) April 6, 2024





While the app's current version lacks immersive environments beyond visionOS system-level ones, Privitelli has hinted at future updates, including the introduction of environments akin to Cinema, currently exclusive to the Apple TV Plus app.



In addition to Netflix, Supercut features essential integration with Amazon Prime Video, addressing the letterboxing issue present in the iPad app version. Users can also input URLs to access other streaming services like YouTube.





cinema environment i'm building now updates reflection and lighting in real time. feels 95% of the way to the apple tv one, but can be used with whatever swiftui view you'd like :)) pic.twitter.com/X0GcAOTqd0 — christian privitelli 🌱 (@priva28_) March 19, 2024





Available at a one-time payment of $4.99, Supercut shows promise as a viable alternative for Netflix streaming on the Vision Pro. With its impressive features and seamless performance, Supercut enhances the viewing experience on the Apple headset, providing users with a more immersive and enjoyable entertainment experience.