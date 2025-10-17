Live
Telangana High Court questions govt on local body election, govt. seeks time
Highlights
The High Court convened today to address the ongoing situation regarding local body elections.
Hyderabad: The High Court convened today to address the ongoing situation regarding local body elections. The court has instructed the government and the Election Commission to clarify the timeline for when the elections will take place.
In response, both parties have requested a two-week extension to provide this information. Consequently, the High Court has postponed further hearings for a period of two weeks.
It is noteworthy that the High Court recently issued a stay on the election notification, prompted by disputes related to backward class (BC) reservations.
