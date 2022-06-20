Telegram announces Premium subscription; offers up to 4GB file sharing

Telegram announces a new premium subscription service for its users. The company announced that it now has more than 700 million users on its platform. Telegram Premium will offer exclusive features, that include faster download speeds, larger file uploads, etc.

A report from TechCrunch indicates that the base Telegram Premium plan will cost around $4.99 per month. Pricing details from India remain unknown. Telegram may announce the same in the coming days.

As for exclusive features, Telegram Premium will allow users to share files up to 4GB. At present, users can send files up to 2GB in size. All users, whether they have a subscription or not, will be able to download large files, even larger than 2 GB.

The new Telegram Premium subscription service will also provide users with faster download speeds. The company's blog post states that users will be able to access everything in their unlimited cloud storage "as fast as the network can keep up."

In addition to this, Premium users will be able to follow up to 1,000 channels and create up to 20 chat folders with 200 chats each. Users will also receive new chat management tools. For example, users can enable an option that will show all unread messages instead of all chats, or open a custom folder every time they open the app.

Telegram Premium users will also be able to pin up to 10 chats to the main chat list and save up to 10 favourite stickers. Users will also be able to send full-screen animated stickers, which will be visible to the user on the other end, even if they don't have a premium subscription. Telegram will continue to update these stickers monthly.

Subscribers will also be able to write a longer bio with a link. Users will also be able to reserve up to 20 public t.me links and use animated profile videos. They will also get a premium badge that will appear next to their name in the chat list. Lastly, Telegram Premium users will have an ad-free experience on the platform.



