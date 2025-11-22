This Week’s Top Gadget Launches: Sony INZONE H9 II, Kodak MotionX TVs and More

This week may have been dominated by Google’s big AI announcements — the debut of Gemini 3 and the quirky Nano Banana Pro — but the hardware scene stayed equally exciting. While new flagship smartphones like the Oppo Find X9 lineup and Realme GT 8 Pro grabbed headlines, several noteworthy gadgets quietly made their way into the Indian market. Here’s a curated look at launches that deserve your attention.

Sony INZONE H9 II

Gamers have something new to look forward to with Sony introducing the second-generation INZONE H9 II headset in India. The brand says the new model packs major upgrades across the board — from sound tuning to mic design and even ergonomic improvements.

The flagship over-ear headset features advanced active noise cancellation driven by Sony’s WH-1000XM6 driver unit. It also offers AI-powered voice pickup via a highly directional detachable boom mic and a lightweight 260g build with a newly designed headband for extended gaming comfort. Connectivity includes ultra-low-latency wireless performance through a USB-C dongle and simultaneous Bluetooth support. The battery promises up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Available in Black and White, the INZONE H9 II is priced at Rs 28,990, with sales starting November 22, 2025, across Amazon, Flipkart and Sony’s ShopAtSC.

Kodak MotionX QLED TV Series

For those seeking bigger screens without breaking the bank, Kodak has expanded its smart TV lineup with the new MotionX QLED 4K series. Offered in 55, 65 and 75 inches, the TVs feature QLED panels supporting HDR10+, Dolby Vision and 550 nits brightness for richer visuals.

Running on Google TV, the models support MEMC, VRR and ALLM — ideal for fast-paced content — and include 70W Dolby Audio speakers with Dolby Atmos. A sleek, bezel-less frame, OTT-enabled voice remote and extensive connectivity options round out the package.

The TVs are available exclusively on Flipkart, priced at Rs 31,999 for the 55-inch, Rs 43,999 for the 65-inch and Rs 64,999 for the 75-inch model.

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard

Logitech has unveiled its new solar-powered Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard in India. Using the company’s Logi LightCharge technology, it runs on indoor or outdoor light and can function for up to four months in complete darkness.

The full-size wireless keyboard features laptop-style scissor keys, multi-device pairing for three gadgets and cross-platform support including Windows, macOS and ChromeOS. It allows shortcut customization and smart actions via the Logi Options+ app. The Graphite-finish model costs Rs 12,295 and will be available through authorised retailers and online platforms.

Sennheiser SoundProtex Plus

Designed for people who want to enjoy loud environments safely, Sennheiser’s SoundProtex Plus earplugs bring premium hearing protection to India. The updated model offers three acoustic filter levels — High (20 dB), Medium (17 dB) and Low (10 dB) — along with a Full Block mode for complete isolation.

Built using medical-grade TPE and Sennheiser’s patented membrane filter tech, they ensure natural, distortion-free audio. Priced at Rs 2,990, they can be purchased via Sennheiser’s website and Amazon.

Harmonic Empire Xiao Qiao IEM

Harmonic Empire — co-founded by TANGZU — has launched its first IEM in India, the Xiao Qiao. Inspired by a blend of mecha design and anime aesthetics, it uses a 10mm graphene dynamic driver, a semi-open structure for a broader soundstage and a precision-engineered aluminium shell.

Available in 3.5mm and 4.4mm variants, the Xiao Qiao is priced at Rs 6,499 and sold exclusively via Headphone Zone. Each unit includes a silver-plated Vortex cable, six pairs of eartips and a storage case.