Today Cowin App Goes Global: How this App Helps Fight Virus?

The biggest lesson from the ongoing Corona Pandemic for humanity is that, all individuals must work together and they must move ahead together, at the same time, they must also learn from each other, and guide each other on best practices.

What is Cowin App?

Cowin app, was launched by honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 1st phase of the world's largest vaccination drive. This one is modified version of our government's Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network, it is built to be a cloud-based IT solution, which would be used planning, coordinating the giant inoculation process as well as retrieve the real time data on it.

Which are the 50 nations are interested in using Cowin App?

Nearing to 50 nations are reportedly interesting in using the CoWin app, for their vaccination drive, they include Canada, Nigeria, Mexico, Uganda and Panama. These nations are keen in adopting the technology behind the app.

How many registrations this app has witnessed til early may?

This app, have witnessed about 20 crore registration til early may. The Co-Win app was operation on 16 January, 2021; the above app has successfully scaled rapidly amidst multiple policy changes as well as well developments.

Is registration mandatory?

The registration is mandatory, one need to have a minimum one of the government issued photo identity cards being required for completion of the enrollment process. The above app was developed by the Indian Central government, it is essential for oneself to get them enrolled, so that they can receive the vaccine shots.

Why the above vaccination drive is referred as the world's largest vaccination drive. ?

The Indian Government expects to administer vaccine to nearing to 300 million people by July to August, this year. Our nation, India is being watched due to the massive scale of its undertaking. Many nations in the world, would be following as to how our nation, goes about it. Hence there exists a huge responsibility to make the drive successful.

Is certificates issued after successful vaccination?

Yes, after successful vaccination, individuals can download the certificate, which are issued on the app. If you wish to book a slot for vaccination, you must download the Cowin app and register yourself on the portal. To download the vaccination certificate, one needs follow the immunization from one's co-win account, which would become a crucial travel document in the coming days.

If any inaccuracy in certificate cans it be edited?

Yes, if there is any inaccuracy in the certificate, by using the Co-win platform you can edit and get the right document.

Can a passport be linked on Cowin App?

Yes, to make it easier for Indians who wish to travel to foreign nations, the portal allows the users to link their passport to their Covid-19 immunization certificate.

Can you combine certificates?

Yes, all those beneficiaries who have got 2 doses enrolling from 2 different phone line and 2 different certificates can now combine the two certificates.

Is your data safe?

The portal stores all the vaccination data in a safe as well as secure digital environment.