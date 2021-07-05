Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 05 July 2021 

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 05 July 2021. Let's begin...

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO today

Jeff Bezos steps down from Amazon on Monday, exactly 27 years after he founded the company. In this time, he developed a series of unusual leadership principles, which some argue are the backbone of his success. Andy Jassy, serving as Amazon's head of web services, will become the new CEO.

Percent symbol can disable Wi-Fi on iPhones says, Researcher

A security researcher Carl Schou found that certain Wi-Fi networks with the percent symbol (%) in their names can disable Wi-Fi on iPhones and other iOS devices. He tweeted that if an iPhone is within range of a network called% secretclub% power, the device will not be able to use Wi-Fi or any related functions.

Apple iPhone 13 series may come with wireless charging: Report

Apple smartphones have supported wireless charging since 2017 when introduced the company's iPhone X and iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models. While Apple's new MagSafe technology in the iPhone 12 series was rumoured to be capable of reverse charging, it appears that we could finally see the capacity arrive in the upcoming iPhone 13 models.

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra to get an ultra-limited launch in India

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra will finally go on sale in India in limited quantities. Xiaomi announced its latest flagship smartphone in March, but it has been nearly impossible to buy one outside of China since then. The phone instantly sold out in the UK in May, suggesting minimal stock, and last month Xiaomi said the Indian launch would get delayed "due to circumstances beyond our control."

Samsung to Launch Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 On Aug 11: Report

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event could take place on August 11 this year, according to a new leak suggesting the company's upcoming foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as wearable devices like the Galaxy Buds 2 and the new Galaxy Watch models could arrive a little later than the previously rumoured date of August 3.

Mark Zuckerberg celebrates Independence Day by waving the American flag on a surfboard

Zuckerberg wrote on the post of the video, "Happy July 4th!"

It features him deftly skimming along atop an electric foil surfboard on an idyllic-looking lake, toting the Stars and Stripes as John Denver's anthem to West Virginia, "Take Me Home, Country Roads", plays as a soundtrack.

How to download iOS 15, iPad OS 15 public beta and compatible devices

Last month, Apple introduced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 at WWDC 2021. It has now released the first public beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The stable version of both updates is expected to be released later this year in September, but before that, iPhone and iPad users can experience the new updates via public beta iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 come with new features, including updates to FaceTime, Siri, Live Text, and more.