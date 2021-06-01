Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 1 June 2021

1. Honor Band 6 with 14 days of battery life to launch in India

Soon, a new fitness band is all set to release in India, and it is the Honor Band 6. The device has got listed on Flipkart with a dedicated page highlighting its features and specifications. The listing confirms its availability on the e-commerce platform but does not mention the Honor Band 6 release date.



2. Clubhouse surpasses 2 million users on Android



Clubhouse launched globally on Android last month, and the app is already reaching new milestones. In just one week, Clubhouse said it logged more than a million users. In addition, the audio chat application has reached more than two million users. Clubhouse shared this update at their recently organized town hall meeting.



3. Twitter working on new warning labels to tackle fake news



Twitter is reportedly working on three new warning labels, namely "Get the latest", "Stay informed," and "Misleading" to address misinformation on the platform, as per a new leak that has emerged on the microblogging platform.



4. LG stops smartphone production to make home appliances



LG Electronics is fast converting its overseas smartphone manufacturing lines into facilities that produce home appliances, industry insiders said on Tuesday, following its decision to withdraw from the mobile business.



5. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Launches in India for Rs 23,999



Today, Xiaomi launched a new smart TV under its Horizon Edition TV series in India. The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition features a 40-inch screen in a bezel-less design. It also has Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology, Android TV 9.0, 20W stereo speakers, and more.



6. Jio unites with SEGA to add new games to JioFiber Users



Reliance Jio, an Indian telecommunications mega-giant, has joined hands with Japanese gaming company SEGA to bring new games to the Jio Games store. The two games available for download from SEGA are Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3.



7. Snapchat Releases Bitmojis for World Environment Day



On the occasion of World Environment Day, Snapchat has launched new Bitmojis celebrated on June 5. 'Ecosystem Restoration' is the theme for this year's World Environment Day and Snapchat's new Bitmojis target to share this message among its users.

