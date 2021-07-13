Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 13 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 13 July 2021. Let's begin.



Amazon Apple Days Sale: Get Best Deals on Apple products from MacBook Pro to iPhone 12 Buying Apple devices is an expensive affair, consider Amazon Apple Days Sale and get the best deals on Apple products from MacBook Pro to iPhone 12. Apple's premium prices are offered on products like the iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, and more. The Apple Days sale will last till the end of the week.

Samsung Galaxy F22 to go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Samsung.com: Price, Specifications The new Samsung phone is similar to the Galaxy A22 that debuted in the country late last month with a price tag of Rs. 18,499. The Galaxy F22 comes with features including quad rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. It also includes a 6,000 mAh battery, up to 6 GB of RAM and a 90 Hz screen.

NASA Chief Calls Richard Branson's Space Flight a 'Great' Milestone Bill Nelson, NASA administrator has lauded billionaire Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic founder, who flew to space along with five other crew members aboard the VSS Unity spacecraft on Sunday. "We put up Alan Shepard and Gus Grissom into suborbit 60 years ago, and now we've come to this, and I think it's great," Nelson told CNBC.

Google Fined $593 Million By French Antitrust Agency Google was fined 500 million euros ($593 million) in France after the search giant failed to follow an order to thrash out a fair deal with publishers to use their news content on its platform. The fine is the second-biggest antitrust penalty in France for a single company.

WhatsApp to soon implement 'Tap to join' feature; How will it work The latest news on WhatsApp is that it is working on improving the group voice calling feature and that it is set to completely change the way it works. The messaging app is working on a 'Tap to Join' feature that will allow users to join a call they have been invited to. At present, group voice calls on WhatsApp involve three or more users in the application.

Confirmed! OnePlus Nord 2 to Flaunt 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, the company confirmed. As the name suggests, the phone is the successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launched last year in July. OnePlus will introduce the OnePlus Nord 2 on July 22 alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earphones.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: July update brings new weapons and vehicles Battlegrounds Mobile India July update brings in a host of new things including weapons, vehicles, and some new features. It brings in a limited-time Ignition Mode. There are going to be preset routes and specific timings for these trains and this will help players get from one location on the map to another much faster.