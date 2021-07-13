Confirmed! OnePlus Nord 2 to Flaunt 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display

OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, the company confirmed. As the name suggests, the phone is the successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launched last year in July. OnePlus will introduce the OnePlus Nord 2 on July 22 alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earphones. Separately, alleged versions of the phone have been leaked showing a perforated screen design with thin bezels all around. The OnePlus Nord 2 appears to have a single selfie camera instead of two in the original OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus shared on Facebook that the OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + certification. In comparison, last year's OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate but without HDR10 + certification. Amazon has already listed about the OnePlus Nord 2, that the phone will come with the typical OnePlus orientation for buttons with a power button and an alert slider on the right side of the phone and a volume rocker on the left. There is a speaker cutout at the bottom next to the USB Type-C port. A speaker grill can also be seen above the screen.





As for the renders shared by 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G has slim bezels on all sides with a single hole drilled for the selfie camera located in the upper left corner of the screen. Here you can also see the same orientation of the buttons. The phone features a flat-screen like the original OnePlus Nord. The only visual difference appears to be the lack of a second selfie camera sensor.



OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be unveiled in Europe and India on July 22 alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro. The company has started "The Lab program" for both devices, giving fans the opportunity to review and keep the devices. OnePlus has detailed a few steps you can take to participate.



