Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 2 June 2021

1. Poco Announces its First 5G phone on June 8 in India

Poco announced the launch date of its first 5G phone in India. Poco M3 Pro 5G will launch on June 8 in India. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz display, a 48-megapixel triple camera, and MediaTek's Dimensity 700 processor. The announcement comes soon after Poco teased the Poco F3 GT launch in India for the third quarter of this year.



2. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Release on June 18



Krafton did not announce a release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India yet, but it is rumoured to happen during the third week of June. A new tip now adds to this speculation that Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch soon, on June 18, to be more precise.



3. LG shuts down its payment service



LG has closed its payment service, LG Pay. The closing weeks come after the company announced the closure of its smartphone business. "Thank you for being a valued LG Pay customer! We regret to inform you that LG Pay will be phasing out and discontinued over the remainder of 2021. More specific details will follow," LG said on its website.



4. Twitter reopens blue badge verification programme after a brief pause



Twitter on Wednesday reopened its blue badge verification programme after a brief pause, as it has been inundated with verification requests. "Requests are open! Sorry about that pause –– now you can get back to your quest for a blue badge," the company said in a tweet.



5. Netflix Tests "Fast Laughs" Feature in India, Showing Funny Movie and Series Clips



Netflix, "Fast Laughs", will show funny clips from different series, movies and stand-up specials on Netflix. It is currently being tested on the Netflix Android and iOS apps in the country. It launched in March of this year in select countries, including Australia, Canada, the US, and the UK.



6. Tata Sky Launches Tata Sky Binge app for Android and iOS



Tata Sky has launched its OTT platform "Tata Sky Binge" on smartphones. Tata Sky Binge comes with access to OTT apps including Disney + Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SonyLIV, and CuriosityStream. The app on mobile devices was launched with two subscription plans priced at ₹ 149 and ₹ 299.



7. Mozilla Firefox is redesigned with larger and floating tabs



The Mozilla Firefox has been redesigned to offer a cleaner web browsing experience, with an improved tabbed interface and easier browsing. The nonprofit says the new update aims to provide "a safe, calm and useful online experience" and allow specific changes based on the online history of its users.