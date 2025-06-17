Trump Family Unveils T1 Smartphone and Trump Mobile Network, Emphasizing ‘Made in America’

In a bold move into the tech world, the Trump family has officially launched a new smartphone and mobile service under the Trump brand. Announced on Monday, June 16, the T1 smartphone and the Trump Mobile network mark the latest additions to the Trump Organization’s expanding business portfolio, which already includes real estate, hospitality, digital media, and cryptocurrency.

According to the Trump Organisation, the newly unveiled T1 smartphone is described as “a sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States.” The phone is currently available for pre-order across the United States for a $100 deposit, with full pricing set at $499. Sales are expected to begin in August or September this year.

The T1 phone sports a luxurious gold finish, featuring the T1 logo and an American flag on the rear, offering a patriotic design tailored to Trump’s base. The hardware includes a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED display, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of expandable storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack, appealing to users who value both performance and legacy features. The camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor, along with 2MP macro and depth sensors. However, there’s no ultrawide lens, and the chipset details remain undisclosed. The device will run Android 15 out of the box.

Complementing the phone is the Trump Mobile wireless service, which currently offers a single plan named “The 47 Plan”, likely a reference to Donald Trump’s bid to become the 47th President of the United States. The plan costs $47.45 per month and includes unlimited calls, texts, and data, in addition to 24/7 telehealth access and roadside assistance. The mobile service can also be used with other smartphones, not just the T1.

As per reports from The Verge, Trump Mobile operates as an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) through Liberty Mobile, leveraging T-Mobile’s network infrastructure, much like Mint Mobile or Metro. MVNOs rent network access from larger carriers to offer competitive service plans.

Trump’s son Eric Trump, speaking on Fox News, called the initiative a game-changer, stating, “Trump Mobile is going to revolutionize cellphones, mobile calling.”

While the project showcases a strong nationalist theme and tech independence, it could also reignite concerns over ethical boundaries and political conflicts, especially given that some regulatory decisions may fall under the jurisdiction of the FCC, chaired by Brendan Carr—a Trump appointee closely tied to the administration.

This development follows a string of tech-related ventures from the Trump brand, including ventures into cryptocurrency with meme coins and American Bitcoin, a Trump-supported crypto mining company preparing for a public offering.

As the Trump family continues to fuse politics with business, the T1 smartphone and Trump Mobile may appeal to a niche but loyal demographic looking for American-made alternatives in the mobile market.