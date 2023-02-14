Tunez Elements E11 TWS Earbuds - A great set of tiny little buds

Tunez, a flagship Impetus Electronics Private Limited brand, introduces Made-in-India, TWS earbuds - Elements E11. Tunez has launched its new Elements E11 TWS earbuds recently. These earbuds come for Rs 999 with one year warranty, placing them in the budget segment compared to other brands in the same area. Let's know about the cute tiny earbuds in detail.



The tiny earbuds are really very cute! The charging case has the Tunez logo on the front, with an indicator light and a USB-C port at the bottom for charging. Behind the case, you will get to see the model name and battery specifications. The charging case closes finely because of the magnets; the weight of the buds is light and comfortable to wear. It is available in four colours Black, Blue, Pink and White. The remaining five colours will soon be available in the market. We got white colour earbuds, which I like the most. These tiny earbuds are sweat-proof and extremely comfortable to wear, making them a perfect companion for the gym, running, or even work commutes.

The earbuds and case design match efficiently, and you can easily keep and take out the earbuds inside the case. The earbuds are ergonomically friendly, lightweight, and comfortable fit, along with deep bass audio quality.

Big battery! Tunez promises 30 hours of playback on a single charge if you listen to music; it offers a talk time of 36 hours. While charging gets complete in just 1 hour. The battery backup was good, and we got close to what it claimed. We are satisfied with the call quality as well. The battery capacity of a single earbud is 40mAh, and the charging case battery capacity is 300mAh. It brings a standby time of 100 to 120 hrs. When you put the earbuds in the charging case, the blue LED of the charging case and the red LED of the earbuds get turned on, which shows that the earbuds are getting charged. The buds also have a light which turns red and blue.

When you connect the type-C charging cable to the charging case, the red LED indicator keeps blinking; this shows that the charging case is getting charged. Once the charging case gets wholly charged, the red LED indicator stops blinking, and you can remove it from the charging. The charging case takes approximately 1hr to charge and 50 minutes for earbuds.

Calls, Connectivity and Compatibility

Big sound! The Tunez Elements E11 TWS earbuds have extra powerful 13 mm Maxx bass drivers that enrich the sound experience. In addition, its latest Bluetooth V5.1 enables you to connect these earbuds with Bluetooth-enabled iOS and Android devices like smartphones, tablets, etc. It offers a Wireless working range of around 10m. I could pair them in one go, and auto-reconnect was also glitch-free.

The earbuds have smart touch control that you can use to hold on to the right/left earbud for 3 seconds to connect to the voice assistant. Its voice command is very impressive. A single tap on the right/left earbud to play or pause music and answer a call. Once you wear the earbud, you hear "Connected". The sound between the two earbuds syncs nicely, offering good sound quality, clear voice communication and an excellent experience for music lovers.

Verdict

Tunez Elements E11 TWS is very comfortable for daily use with voice commands at your fingertips that offer a non-stop quality sound that, too, with a good battery backup.



