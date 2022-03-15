Twitter switches its decision to force you into the downtime timeline

Last week, Twitter introduced one of its worst product decisions in a long time: the service would default to displaying the Home feed served algorithmically. In contrast, the last reverse chronological feed was accessible in a separate tab. The change, which was first available on iOS and was scheduled to arrive "soon" on Android and the web, made it difficult to view tweets in chronological order. After significant pushback, Twitter announced on Monday that it was going back to the way things used to be.



"We heard you — some of you always want to see latest Tweets first," Twitter said in a tweeton its support account. "We've switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options."

We heard you –– some of you always want to see latest Tweets first. We've switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options. https://t.co/euVcPr9ij6 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2022

Some users shared criticism of the change immediately after its March 10 announcement, as many prefer the latest feed to start. In addition, the Out of Sequence Home feed can sometimes be confusing, especially for people using Twitter for updates during a last-minute event like the war in Ukraine. However, two Twitter executives noted in responses to Verge contributing editor Casey Newton that they would be working on the issue, and it appears that the original change will not go through as planned.

The constant forced reversion to the home timeline is Twitter's worst product decision in ages. I'm here for the latest tweets, not the greatest tweets! — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) March 12, 2022

"We take feedback seriously, and in this case, we heard the new pinned Home & Latest wasn't giving you the level of control over your timeline that you want," Twitter spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo toldThe Vergein a statement.



However, based on what the executives have said, it appears that Twitter may be looking into other possible changes to the timeline in the future. "Giving people choice and control over their Twitter experience is very important," Twitter's newly appointed vice president of consumer products, Jay Sullivan, said in reply to Newton on March 12. "I will be working on this. Stay tuned." Sullivan added that he hoped the platform could strike "a good balance for everyone.