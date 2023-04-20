Twitter to remove blue ticks today from profiles without a subscription

Twitter will remove verified blue badges from profiles without a Twitter Blue subscription today, April 20 (4/20). The company initially announced plans to remove the legacy blue ticks on April 1, but the change applied to select accounts. However, Twitter and Elon Musk seem firm with the decision this time and want all users to get a subscription to keep the blue badge.



Before Elon Musk's inauguration last year, Twitter verified accounts of public interest, such as journalists, actors, politicians, etc. The badge also represents authenticity, as there could be many fake celebrity accounts and notable profiles. However, Musk believes the badge creates a status symbol and wants anyone on the platform to be verified for a minimal fee.

Twitter has also established rules for verifying a profile. For example, Twitter says that an account must be active within the last 30 days to sign up for Twitter Blue. The account must also have no signs of being misleading or misleading. Also, only users with a verified mobile phone number can get the blue tick on the platform.

However, these measures may need to be more comprehensive, as humans manage many accounts on the platform but exhibit spam-like behaviour. Simple checks can solidify your spam-like behaviour on Twitter.

In the previous system, the Twitter Verified profile followed users with the legacy badge. The profile suggested that the platform had more than 4 lakh verified profiles. Recently, the Twitter page unfollowed all users with the legacy blue badge.

Announcing Twitter's decision to remove legacy blue badges, company owner Elon Musk invoked the 4/20 joke. The number is colloquially associated with pot smokers. Musk has also repeatedly joked about the number after the photo of him smoking pot on Joe Rogan's podcast went viral. Coincidentally, he announced his plans to buy Twitter around the same time last year. So what was considered a joke came true just a few months later.

It means that Twitter will remove legacy badges; if not today, then certainly tomorrow. Instead, the company is finding different ways to increase its revenue. Musk has also criticized Twitter's previous management for running the company as a non-profit organization. With a subscription that promises much-demanded features like long-form tweets and a undo/edit button, Twitter hopes for some cash inflow.