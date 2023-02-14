UIDAI launches Aadhaar Mitra: Explained everything in detail

The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has launched a new AI-powered chatbot that will help Indian citizens with their queries related to Aadhaar. The chatbot dubbed as 'Aadhaar Mitra', the AI/ML-based chatbot will take Aadhaar-based queries like tracking Aadhaar PVC status, registering and tracking complaints etc. and aims to offer a 'better resident experience'.

Announcing the new AI digital assistance, UIDAI's official tweet reads: "#ResidentFirst #UIDAI's New AI/ML based chat support is now available for better resident interaction! Now Residents can track #Aadhaar PVC card status, register & track grievances etc. To interact with #AadhaarMitra, visit- https://uidai.gov.in/en/."

With the tweet, UIDAI also attached a poster that included a QR code that residents of India can scan to try out the new Aadhaar Mitra AI. The QR code contains the link to the official UIDAI website where the AI chatbot - Aadhaar Mitra is live.



What is Aadhaar Mitra?

The new UIDAI chatbot "Aadhaar Mitra" can be accessed on the official website (www.uidai.gov.in). The chatbot is developed to enhance the user experience on the website and to answer your Aadhaar-related queries such as Aadhaar Center location, enrollment/upgrade status check, PVC card order status check, filing a complaint, checking the status of the complaint, checking the location of the enrollment centre, appointment booking and video frame integration. At present, the AI chatbot is currently available in English and Hindi.

What can we ask Aadhaar Mitra?

We can use the Aadhaar chatbot to ask for information related to Aadhaar, such as locating the Aadhaar centre, checking Aadhaar enrollment/upgrade status, checking PVC card order status, filing a complaint, checking the status of the complaint, locating the enrollment centre and book an appointment. The chatbot can respond to text and provide the feature of viewing related videos.

As per UIDAI, the chatbot is simultaneously being trained on the latest Aadhaar developments and features.

How to use Aadhaar Mitra

- Go to www.uidai.gov.in

- On the home page, you will find the 'Aadhaar Mitra' box flashing at the right corner bottom page.

- Click on the box that will open a chatbot.

- Tap on 'Start' to make your inquiry.

- You can ask your queries in the search box or even click on the suggested query option at the top.