Unlocking the Future of Urban Mobility: Hybon Elevators and Escalators Pvt. Ltd

Hybon Elevators and Escalators Pvt. Ltd., based in Delhi, is a well-regarded elevator company known for its dedication to quality. Established in 2013, they have supplied over 4,000 elevators across various sectors, including passenger, home, freight, automobile, hospital, and panoramic elevators. Their Noida factory covers 70,000 square feet and has advanced manufacturing equipment. Notably, they introduced India's first Elevator Experience Center in 2016 and a Mobile Showroom in 2020, a unique approach recognised globally. With round-the-clock customer support and safety certifications, Hybon Elevators is poised for substantial growth, aspiring to become a top Indian elevator manufacturer with a nationwide presence in the next five years.



﻿In a rapidly urbanising world where smart buildings are becoming the norm, we had the privilege to get in touch with Mr Ratan Sehgal, the visionary Managing Director at Hybon Elevators and Escalators Pvt. Ltd. As the demand for urbanisation and intelligent infrastructure continues to surge, Hybon Elevators is positioning itself as a pioneering force in meeting these evolving needs.



Embracing the Age of Smart Buildings

Hybon Elevators is not just keeping pace with the future; they are shaping it. Mr Sehgal shared the company's strategic vision, emphasising their innovative approach to the era of smart buildings. Hybon employs state-of-the-art IoT technology for remote lift health monitoring, elevating safety and performance. Voice recognition technology enhances the user experience, offering a touch of modernity to vertical transportation.

What truly sets Hybon apart is its GSM-based emergency calling system, ensuring connectivity even in the most challenging situations, including low-network areas. For the ultimate convenience, a user-friendly mobile app for lift operations is at your fingertips. Hybon's dedication to seamless integration with Building Management Systems (BMS) adds a layer of intelligence to contemporary buildings, improving efficiency and functionality.

On the Move with 'Mobile Showroom-Showroom on Wheels'

Hybon Elevators demonstrated its commitment to innovation by introducing the 'Mobile Showroom-Showroom on Wheels' concept in 2020. This game-changing initiative not only revolutionised client interactions but also heightened product awareness. At a time when the world was grappling with the post-COVID era, this mobile showroom allowed Hybon to bring their elevator solutions directly to clients, fostering a more interactive and tangible experience. Unsurprisingly, this unique concept has garnered international recognition, as featured in the prestigious Elevator World magazine in the USA.

Customisation at Its Finest

Hybon Elevators caters to diverse markets, including commercial buildings, hospitals, and airports. What's exceptional is their ability to customise elevator solutions to precisely meet the specific needs of each sector. This high level of adaptability ensures elevators fit seamlessly into the available space, and Hybon's expertise extends to interior design, harmoniously blending the elevator's aesthetics with its surroundings.

Navigating the Challenges of Urbanisation

As urbanisation continues to surge, Mr Sehgal emphasised the need for home lifts that require minimal or no civil work. In densely populated urban areas, space is becoming increasingly scarce, and Hybon has already risen to the challenge with a product that addresses this need efficiently.

Recent Projects that Redefine Excellence

Hybon Elevators recently showcased their excellence in a project at Hotel The Imperial in Janpath, New Delhi, designed to meet the high-pressure demands of the G20 summit. This installation highlighted their innovation, from remarkable speed to cutting-edge technology, while prioritising environmental responsibility. Advanced safety features and energy-efficient components ensure a smooth and comfortable ride, reflecting Hybon's commitment to delivering functionality and excellence.

In conclusion, Hybon Elevators and Escalators Pvt. Ltd is not just an elevator company; it's a pioneer in transforming the future of urban mobility. With innovation, customisation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Hybon Elevators is a game-changer in the ever-evolving landscape of smart urban infrastructure.