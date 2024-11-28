Vijay Sales Announces its Black Friday Sale: Get upto 65% off at its retail stores and website

As the much-anticipated Black Friday approaches, Vijay Sales, India's premier electronics omni-channel retail chain, is excited to unveil its spectacular Black Friday Sale. From stylish Smartphones, Laptops & Smartwatches to TVs, Home Appliances, Grooming Gadgets & more, Vijay Sales ensures that every shopper finds something to delight in. Whether you're looking for a gift for a loved one or treating yourself to something delightful, shoppers can expect incredible discounts on the latest technology and home essentials that cater to all needs and preferences.

Commenting on the sale, Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales, said, “Our Black Friday Sale is not just about offering discounts; it is about creating memorable experiences for our guests. Our goal is to provide exceptional value while ensuring that every shopper finds something unique that resonates with their needs and desires. We are certain that the Black Friday Sale will be received well by our guests across various age and income groups.”

Smart Gadgets for Smart Buyers

Those who are waiting to upgrade their smartphones, this is the best time as the prices for 5G smartphones start at just ₹ 11,999. The CMF Mobile Phone1 5G (6GB, 128GB) is available at a special price of ₹12,999 inclusive of bank discounts. For Apple aficionados, the latest iPhone 16 (128GB) is available at a special price of ₹72,900 inclusive of bank discounts. Keep track of your daily activities and lifestyle with cutting-edge smartwatches, starting from just ₹1,199. The Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch which combines style with functionality is a standout at an offer price of ₹1,499.

Tech Marvels

Gear up for productivity and entertainment with laptops offering discounts of up to 35%. The ASUS VivoBook 12th Gen Ci3 (8GB, 512GB) is available at just ₹33,990. Tablets are also on offer with up to 35% off. Gaming enthusiasts can enhance their gameplay experience with the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller at ₹3,990. To keep you pumped up through your workouts, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is available at ₹1,699 only. Range of budget-friendly True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds are available at a starting price of ₹899. Shoppers can also explore must-have gadgets starting at just ₹119, which includes a wide range of mobile and IT accessories.

Home Appliance Bonanza

One should not miss the jaw-dropping price of a 308 litres Refrigerator, which will be available at just ₹24,990, whereas the range of refrigerators begin at just ₹8,490. Shoppers can also benefit with special pricing on air conditioners starting from ₹25,990. Washing machines are available from ₹7,990. It’s time to create your make your home safe and secure with the TP-Link Tapo C200 Smart Camera for just ₹1,499.

Get the perfect ambience and breathe pure air with the Honeywell Air Touch V1 air purifier at just ₹4,999.

Elevated Lifestyle

For those who have been waiting to enjoy a theater like viewing experience at home can shop for televisions at a starting price of just ₹7,490. To elevate the home audio experience, Vijay Sales is also offering a discount of upto 60% on a range of speakers & sound bars

Indulge in self-care with personal care products starting from ₹499. For those looking to upgrade their kitchens, explore a range of appliances starting from just ₹299. Ideal for health-conscious, the range of Air Fryers start at just ₹3,599, with the Wonderchef Air Fryer (4.5L) being a highlight, priced the same. Microwaves are available starting from ₹5,990 only.

MyVS Loyalty Program and Other Added Benefits

An added benefit of shopping with Vijay Sales is the MyVS loyalty program which rewards buyers with 0.75% loyalty points on every purchase. These points are redeemable at stores on the next purchase.

Instant Discount offers from Top Banks

HDFC Bank Debit & Credit card holders can avail a 7.5% Instant discount up to Rs. 4500 on EMI transactions. Yes Bank customers get a 5% instant discount up to Rs 2,500 on Credit card EMI transactions above Rs. 10,000. Bank of Baroda customers get 7.5% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on BOB card EMI transactions above Rs. 15,000. Amex Credit card holders can avail up to 7.5% instant discount up to INR 7,500 on EMI transactions above Rs. 30,000 on Saturday’s & Sunday’s only. AU Small Finance Bank Credit card holders can enjoy a 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1,000 on Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 10,000 on Sunday’s only. DBS Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 3,000 on their EMI transactions & up to Rs. 1,500 on Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15,000. DBS Banks offers are valid only on Friday’s Saturday’s & Sunday’s. IDFC Bank Credit card holders can avail 5% instant discount up to Rs. 10,000 on EMI transactions of Rs. 5,000 & above. PNB Bank Credit card holders can avail 10% instant discount up to Rs. 5,000 on EMI transactions of Rs. 15,000 & above.