Vision Pro by Apple Falls Short on Location Tracking

Apple's recently unveiled Vision Pro, priced at $3,499, boasts cutting-edge technology but surprisingly lacks the Find My location tracking feature typically associated with recent Apple products. Despite activating the "Find My" feature on the headset, users discover an Activation Lock, preventing effective location tracking.



With Activation Lock enabled, the Vision Pro necessitates the user's Apple ID and password to disable "Find My" or erase the device for setup with a new account. The headset is further secured by working exclusively with one account, verified through signing in on an adjacent iPhone unless the owner opts for Guest Mode.

In contrast to other Find My-compatible Apple devices, enabling this feature on the Vision Pro does not activate location tracking or other aids for missing or stolen devices, such as playing a sound, Lost Mode, or remote wipes. Although the Vision Pro possesses the necessary technology for location tracking, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, its lack of a built-in battery sets it apart from devices like the iPhone, which can be located for hours after the battery dies.

The constrained location tracking capabilities, coupled with potentially steep repair costs, underscore a critical point – even with the inclusion of a $199 travel case, the Vision Pro may be more suited for home use, discouraging users from taking it on the go.