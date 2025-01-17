Live
Vivo T3 Pro and Vivo T3 Ultra Prices Slashed in India: Latest Prices and Features
Vivo T3 Pro and T3 Ultra are now more affordable with significant price cuts and exciting features, perfect for value-conscious buyers.
Vivo has officially announced price reductions for its T-series smartphones, the Vivo T3 Pro and Vivo T3 Ultra, making them more accessible to Indian consumers. The Vivo T3 Pro debuted in August, while the Vivo T3 Ultra was launched in October 2024. These mid-range devices, known for their impressive specifications, now come at even more attractive prices.
Vivo T3 Pro and Vivo T3 Ultra: Revised Pricing Details
The Vivo T3 Pro has seen a ₹2,000 price cut across all variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, priced at ₹24,999, now costs ₹22,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is reduced to ₹24,999 from ₹26,999. To sweeten the deal, buyers can avail of an additional ₹1,500 discount through HDFC and ICICI Bank debit or credit cards.Also, the Vivo T3 Ultra's top variant, launched at ₹33,999, now costs ₹29,999. With select bank card offers, an extra ₹2,000 discount can be availed, making it more affordable.
Vivo T3 Pro: Specifications
The Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Schott Xensation glass protection. It includes Wet Touch Technology for enhanced touch sensitivity. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM, the device runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14.
The smartphone is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Regarding photography, the Vivo T3 Pro boasts a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP front camera.
Vivo T3 Ultra: Specifications
The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G offers a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals. It runs on FunTouch OS 14 (Android 14) and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it delivers a premium user experience.
This device packs a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Its dual-camera system includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front-facing 50MP camera is ideal for selfies, while AI tools like AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhance offer convenient editing options.