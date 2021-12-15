Vivo V23 Pro to launch in the first week of January 2022 in India: Report

Vivo V23 Pro has been seen with multiple listings on Geekbench's benchmarking website. The listings suggest a few specifications of the Vivo smartphone. The Vivo V23 Pro is listed for a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone may run Android 12 out of the box and has multiple RAM + storage settings. An earlier report had claimed that the Vivo V23 Pro smartphone will launch in India sometime during the first week of January 2022.



Recently a Vivo smartphone with multiple listings appeared on Geekbench. The listings are for the Vivo V2132, which is believed to be the next Vivo V23 Pro. Single-core test scores range from 593 to 679 points, while multi-core test scores range from 2,655 to 2,829 points. All of these listings show similar specifications for the Vivo V23 Pro. The phone will be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core ARM MT6893Z / CZA processor, which is a codename for the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.



As per Geekbench listings Vivo V23 Pro show that it will offer 8GB of RAM and run an [Android 12] based skin out of the box. Nashville Chatter discovered the list for the first time. It is speculated that the Vivo smartphone may get multiple RAM + storage configurations when it launches.



Considering that, the Vivo V23 Pro is reported to be launched in India on 4 January or the first week of January in 2022. The report further states that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor.



The Vivo V23 series is said to be part of the vanilla Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V23e. The Vanilla Vivo V23 may launch after Vivo V23 Pro. However, a previous report indicated that both Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro were scheduled to launch sometime in December.

