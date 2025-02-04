Vivo V50 First Look: Design, Specs, and Launch Details Revealed

Vivo has unveiled the first look of its much-anticipated V50 smartphone, which will be making its debut in India shortly.

The company has confirmed the device’s availability in three distinct color variants—Titanium Gray, Rose Red, and Starry Night. Additionally, Vivo has shared some key specs, including the impressive 6000mAh battery and other design highlights.

The Vivo V50’s design is set to impress with its sleek and modern aesthetics. The Rose Red model is crafted to evoke a sense of elegance, featuring warm, inviting tones.

Meanwhile, the Starry Night color brings a unique visual element, incorporating Vivo’s “3D-Star technology.”

This feature enables the back panel to reflect surrounding light, creating a shimmering, starry effect. Under bright light, the design mimics a cosmic experience, with holographic dots transforming into streaks, resembling meteors as the user moves the device.

Equipped with a quad-curved display, the Vivo V50 offers an edge-to-edge screen experience. Vivo has emphasized that this device will be the thinnest smartphone in its category, measuring just 7.39mm despite housing a large 6000mAh battery.

The Vivo V50 is all set to offer cutting-edge performance, with a camera system co-developed with renowned optics brand Zeiss. The main camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, both designed to deliver exceptional image quality. The device will also feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals.

Under the hood, the Vivo V50 is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, with configurations offering up to 12GB of RAM. This powerful setup ensures efficient multitasking and a seamless user experience. Additionally, the smartphone will offer storage options up to 512GB, providing ample space for apps and media.

Vivo V50: Full Specifications

• Display: 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

• RAM: Up to 12GB

• Storage: Up to 512GB

• Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide

• Front Camera: 50MP

• Battery: 6000mAh

• Charging: 90W wired charging

• Operating System: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15

• Protection: IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance

With these specifications, the Vivo V50 is shaping up to be a formidable competitor in the smartphone market, offering a blend of advanced technology, innovative design, and robust performance.