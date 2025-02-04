Live
- Varun Chakravarthy Added to India’s ODI Squad for 2025 Series Against England
- Larissa Bonesi Reacts to Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood Announcement, Calls Him "Number 1"
- BBMP to Relocate 52 Unscientific Bus Stops in Bengaluru to Improve Traffic Flow
- Damodara Minister Speaks on SC Categorization and 30-Year Struggle Resolution
- Delimitation of Parliamentary-Assembly Constituencies 2026
- Zuari Finserv Expands Operations with New Office in Noida
- Bengaluru Budget 2025: Missing Projects and Allocations Raise Concerns
- iPhone SE4 Launch Expected in April: Key Features, Design and Price
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Company in Hyderabad’s Charlapalli Industrial Area
- Nirmala Sitharaman Confirms No Plan to Abolish Old Tax System
Just In
Vivo V50 First Look: Design, Specs, and Launch Details Revealed
Vivo unveils the V50 smartphone with a sleek design, 6000mAh battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and a Zeiss co-developed 50MP dual camera setup. Launching soon in India with three stunning color options.
Vivo has unveiled the first look of its much-anticipated V50 smartphone, which will be making its debut in India shortly.
The company has confirmed the device’s availability in three distinct color variants—Titanium Gray, Rose Red, and Starry Night. Additionally, Vivo has shared some key specs, including the impressive 6000mAh battery and other design highlights.
The Vivo V50’s design is set to impress with its sleek and modern aesthetics. The Rose Red model is crafted to evoke a sense of elegance, featuring warm, inviting tones.
Meanwhile, the Starry Night color brings a unique visual element, incorporating Vivo’s “3D-Star technology.”
This feature enables the back panel to reflect surrounding light, creating a shimmering, starry effect. Under bright light, the design mimics a cosmic experience, with holographic dots transforming into streaks, resembling meteors as the user moves the device.
Equipped with a quad-curved display, the Vivo V50 offers an edge-to-edge screen experience. Vivo has emphasized that this device will be the thinnest smartphone in its category, measuring just 7.39mm despite housing a large 6000mAh battery.
The Vivo V50 is all set to offer cutting-edge performance, with a camera system co-developed with renowned optics brand Zeiss. The main camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, both designed to deliver exceptional image quality. The device will also feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals.
Under the hood, the Vivo V50 is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, with configurations offering up to 12GB of RAM. This powerful setup ensures efficient multitasking and a seamless user experience. Additionally, the smartphone will offer storage options up to 512GB, providing ample space for apps and media.
Vivo V50: Full Specifications
• Display: 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
• RAM: Up to 12GB
• Storage: Up to 512GB
• Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide
• Front Camera: 50MP
• Battery: 6000mAh
• Charging: 90W wired charging
• Operating System: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15
• Protection: IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance
With these specifications, the Vivo V50 is shaping up to be a formidable competitor in the smartphone market, offering a blend of advanced technology, innovative design, and robust performance.