Vivo V60 Set to Launch in India on August 12 With 6500mAh Battery and 100x ZEISS Zoom

Vivo is gearing up to unveil its latest V-series smartphone — the Vivo V60 — in India, with an expected launch date of August 12, 2025. While the company has begun teasing the phone on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, several leaks have surfaced online, revealing major specifications and design elements of this upcoming mid-premium device.

The Vivo V60 appears to mark a significant design shift from its predecessors in the V40 and V50 series. Taking visual cues from the recently released Vivo X200 FE, the V60 sports a modern look with a capsule-style rear camera module, a nearly bezel-less front display with a centered hole-punch cutout, and gently curved 2.5D edges that aim to offer a more ergonomic grip compared to the flatter edges seen in previous models.

According to well-known tipster Pro Tech Village on X, the Vivo V60 will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and vibrant visual experience. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a capable mid-range processor that also powers devices like the Realme 15 Pro.

However, what truly sets the Vivo V60 apart from the competition is its massive 6,500mAh battery, combined with support for 90W fast charging. This generous battery capacity is one of the largest in its segment and should comfortably support day-long usage for most users. The phone also brings added durability with IP68 and IP69 certifications, ensuring strong protection against water and dust.

On the camera front, Vivo continues its long-standing collaboration with ZEISS optics. The V60 is rumored to boast a 100x digital zoom capability, alongside a versatile triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens also featuring OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Selfie enthusiasts can expect a high-resolution 50MP front camera, ideal for sharp selfies and crystal-clear video calls.

The smartphone will likely arrive in three colour options — Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold, catering to both bold and subtle style preferences.

While Vivo has yet to confirm the official pricing, industry insiders suggest that the Vivo V60 may launch in India between ₹37,000 and ₹40,000, positioning it slightly above the Vivo V50, which debuted at ₹34,999.

With its mix of standout battery life, ZEISS-branded camera capabilities, and a sleek new design, the Vivo V60 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-premium Android market. All eyes are now on Vivo as fans await the official launch in just a couple of weeks.