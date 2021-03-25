Vivo X60 Series To Launch Today In India - Find Live Stream and Specifications Details

Vivo will launch its X60 series in India today. The company is hosting a virtual event at 12 PM IST to introduce the new phones. You can watch the live stream on the company's official YouTube channel.

Vivo has already launched the X60 series in China and recently globally. The global lineup includes X60 and X60 Pro. There is also an X60 Pro Plus model in the China lineup. The Vivo X60 series will reportedly start in India for Rs 39,990. The top-end model, X60 Pro +, will be priced at Rs 69,999, 91mobiles reports.











Vivo X60 series (global)

The bade model, Vivo X60, comes with a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.



It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor along with 12GB of RAM. It comes with 256GB of storage. The phone has a 4300mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the software front, it runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.



In the photography department, Vivo X60 comes with a triple camera setup on the back. The configuration features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 13-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.



The X60 Pro also has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution. Powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, the phone has 12GB of RAM. It has a 4200 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support. It runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.



The X60 Pro + is a premium phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes with a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sample rate. It houses a 4200mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. On the software front, the Vivo X60 Pro + runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.



It comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 main camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor, a 32-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 60x superzoom. For selfies, the Vivo X60 Pro + has a 32-megapixel punch-hole camera.