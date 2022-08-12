Vivo Y77e 5G with 5000mAh Battery Launched: Find Price and Specifications

Vivo Y77e 5G was quietly introduced in China as the company's latest Y-series model. The new smartphone brings a waterdrop-style notch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The Vivo Y77e 5G offers dual rear cameras led by a 13-megapixel main sensor. It features up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of onboard storage. The Vivo Y77e 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W flash charging.

Vivo Y77e 5G: Specifications Details

The Vivo Y77e 5G Dual SIM (Nano) runs on OriginOS based on Android 12. It has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.61% and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Under the hood is a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with a Mali G57 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For the camera, the Vivo Y77e 5G offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies purpose and video chats, it flaunts an 8-megapixel sensor on the front with an f/2.0 lens. The camera unit supports super HDR, multi-layer portrait, slow motion, panorama, live photo, and super night mode, among others.

The Vivo Y77e 5G comes with up to 256GB of built-in UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the new device include WLAN, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an electronic compass and a proximity sensor. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication.

Vivo has included a 5000mAh battery in the Vivo Y77e 5G that supports 18W flash charging. The battery offers up to 25 days of standby time on a single charge. Also, the phone measures 164x75x8.25mm and weighs around 194 grams.

Vivo Y77e 5G: Price and Availability

Vivo Y77e 5G is priced at Rs. 20,000 (approximately CNY 1,699) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and a top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. But Vivo does not reveal the prices of these variants yet. The smartphone comes in Crystal Black, Crystal Powder, and Summer Listening to the Sea colour options. There are no details available on its availability in other markets, including India.