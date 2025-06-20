WhatsApp Begins Global Rollout of Ads, but EU Opts Out Until 2026

Meta has taken a significant step in monetising WhatsApp by rolling out advertisements across the app globally, except in the European Union. This change, announced on June 16, marks a pivotal shift for the world's most-used messaging platform, which long positioned itself as ad-free. The ads will now be visible in the Updates tab, specifically within Status—WhatsApp’s version of Instagram Stories. However, for millions of users in the EU, the wait for ads will extend at least until 2026 due to regulatory delays.

According to Meta, the new ads will not interfere with personal messaging. “We believe the Updates tab is the right place for these new features,” WhatsApp clarified in a blog post. The ads will appear alongside updates from friends and family but will not intrude into personal chats, calls, or group conversations. This subtle placement is designed to balance user experience with Meta’s revenue goals.

As part of this broader monetisation strategy, Meta is also introducing channel subscriptions and promoted channels. Channel subscriptions will allow creators to offer exclusive content behind a paywall, while promoted channels will be highlighted in the app’s Explore section, expanding reach for brands and content creators alike.

Interestingly, users in the European Union won’t see these ads just yet. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), which oversees Meta’s EU operations, has confirmed that WhatsApp’s ad model will not go live in the region before 2026. “That new product won’t be launching in the EU market until 2026. We have been informed by WhatsApp,” said Des Hogan, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner. The delay stems from concerns over compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), one of the world’s strictest privacy laws.

For users outside the EU—including India—the ads will be personalised with limited data. Meta will use location (city and country), language, and user interaction with channels to tailor content. If users have connected WhatsApp to the Meta Accounts Center, their ad preferences from Facebook and Instagram may also influence what they see.

However, Meta insists that it’s safeguarding user privacy. The company reiterated that it will not use private messages, calls, or group activity for ad targeting. These remain fully encrypted, and phone numbers won’t be shared with advertisers.

The timing of this rollout is bold, especially as Meta faces an ongoing antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. The integration of ad systems across its platforms—WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook—is under scrutiny, with critics arguing it reflects Meta’s unchecked market power.

Nonetheless, the shift signals a new chapter for WhatsApp. With 1.5 billion daily users, Meta sees enormous revenue potential. Having earned over $160 billion in ad revenue last year, the addition of WhatsApp to its ad portfolio could significantly boost earnings. Yet, it also raises questions about the future of private, clutter-free communication on the app.