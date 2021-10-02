WhatsApp Blocks 20.7 lakh Indian Accounts Based on Abuse

WhatsApp hasn't slowed down its crackdown on those who are doing wrong on its app, based on the number of accounts banned in August.



WhatsApp is quite serious about its sensible policy, WhatsApp has blocked up to 20 lakh of accounts in India during the month of August 2021. WhatsApp also said that the messaging platform received 420 reports of complaints in August. WhatsApp disclosed these statistics in its compliance report released on Tuesday. WhatsApp said that exactly 20,70,000 Indian accounts were banned on WhatsApp. Identify Indian accounts through phone number 91.

Why did WhatsApp ban these accounts in India?

Earlier, WhatsApp stated that more than 95 percent of bans are due to the unauthorized use of automated or bulk messaging (spam). The global average number of accounts that WhatsApp prohibits to prevent abuse on its platform is around 8 million accounts per month.

More than three million Indian accounts were banned by WhatsApp, while the messaging platform received 594 reports of complaints between June 16 and July 31.

How WhatsApp Prevents Abuse

WhatsApp had emphasized that being an end-to-end encrypted platform, it does not have visibility into the content of any message. In addition to behavioural signals from accounts, it relies on available unencrypted information, including user reports, profile photos, group photos, and descriptions, as well as advanced artificial intelligence tools and resources to detect and prevent abuse on its platform, it said.

WhatsApp follows Indian IT rules

The new IT rules, which went into effect on May 26, require large digital platforms (with more than 5 million users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and actions taken.

WhatsApp "Actioned" Reports

WhatsApp said it received 420 user reports spanning account support (105), ban appeal (222), other support (34), product support (42), and security (17) during August. During this period, 41 accounts were "processed," according to the report. WhatsApp explained that "triggered accounts" denotes reports in which it took corrective action according to the report.

Taking Action indicates that an account has been banned or a previously banned account has been restored as a result of the complaint. Also, reports may have been reviewed but not listed as '' Triggered '' for many reasons, including users needing help accessing their account or using some features, user-requested restoration of a banned account and the request is denied, or if the reported account does not violate Indian laws or WhatsApp Terms of Service.



