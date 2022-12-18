WhatsApp rolls out feature to turn off call alerts on Windows beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that gives users the ability to disable notifications for calls on Windows beta.

The ability to disable notifications for WhatsApp calls has been rolled out to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2250.4.0 update available on the Microsoft Store, reports WABetaInfo.

Users need to open WhatsApp Settings > Notifications to find out if this feature is available to them. If they see a toggle for this feature, they can choose to disable notifications for incoming WhatsApp calls.

This feature is useful because notifications for calls might show up even when the do not disturb mode is enabled due to an unexpected issue, so now users can manually fix this bug by disabling those notifications.

Meanwhile, last month, the messaging platform started to roll out the option to share contact cards on Windows beta.

The feature allowed users to share contact cards within the same chat share sheet.