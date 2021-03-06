WhatsApp shares 6 security features for women

On the occasion of International Women's Day, WhatsApp has shared some security features that can help women keep their privacy safe on the messaging app. All WhatsApp users can use these security features.

WhatsApp is the world's most popular messaging app, making it a vulnerable platform for scams, online harassment, and more. If you are an avid WhatsApp user, these are some of the security features you must know about.

Block and report scams

WhatsApp allows users to block contacts in the application, preventing the other person from seeing updates. This includes the last seen online status or profile picture. Also, messages sent to blocked contacts will show only a checkmark. In addition to blocking, users can also report spam and delete the message.

Disappearing Messages

This feature will make messages disappear automatically after one week. One can use it in individual chats and also in group chats. In one-to-one chats, either person can turn it on or off. In group chats, only administrators have access to this feature.

Fingerprint and face unlock

Your WhatsApp account can be locked using your Touch ID and Face ID on iPhones and the fingerprint lock on Android phones. You can also select WhatsApp's option to automatically block the application for you as soon as you close the application.

Group Chats

It's easy to add anyone to a WhatsApp group, but you can change the settings if you want to avoid it. You can choose to allow everyone to add you to WhatsApp groups, just your contacts or your contacts except some users.

Two-step Verification

This is an important security feature to keep your WhatsApp account safe. Users who have this feature enabled will need to add a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying their WhatsApp account. This feature can be enabled by going to Settings> Account> Two-Step Verification> Enable.

WhatsApp Web Security

WhatsApp now requires users fingerprint or face unlock every time they link their account to the computer. Before scanning the QR code for WhatsApp Web or desktop app, users need to use their fingerprint or face unlock.