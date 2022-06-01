WhatsApp to soon allow edit messages even after you send them

Twitter may not give you an edit button, but WhatsApp will soon. The messaging app was testing the edit button in the beta version of the app. WhatsApp currently does not have a dedicated editing option. Once a text is sent, it can only be deleted, not edited, but the next feature might make it possible to edit texts after sending them.



The feature was spotted by Wabetainfo, the website that tracks all WhatsApp-related developments. WhatsApp made some big changes to the way we message people. After launching the function to react to messages, WhatsApp will now allow users to edit messages after sending them. WhatsApp reportedly started working on the feature five years ago but scrapped it shortly after it was reported on Twitter. Finally, though, after a five-year hiatus, WhatsApp has contemplated working on the editing feature again.

Wabetainfo has shared the screenshot of the editing feature that is currently being developed. The screenshot shows a dedicated editing option when you select a message you've sent. Along with the options to copy and forward the messages, users will also get an editing option. By selecting the edit button, you can correct any typos or spelling errors in your message even after you've sent it. The current configuration only allows users to delete the message. You cannot cancel the submission or edit it.

"Probably there won't be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages, but since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature. In addition, details about the time window to let people edit their messages are unknown at the moment, but we will immediately let you know when there is news," the Wabetainfo report said.

The feature was being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, but the report indicates that WhatsApp is working to bring the same feature to the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and desktop, and more details will be available at a later date. However, since this feature is under development, it cannot be determined when it will be ready for a stable update, but WhatsApp may roll it out to more beta users soon.



