WhatsApp Windows App Demote: Native Version Dropped for Web Wrapper

WhatsApp users on Windows are in for a surprise — and not necessarily a pleasant one. Meta has decided to phase out its native Windows app in favour of a web-based version, wrapped into a desktop app using Microsoft’s Edge WebView2 technology. The shift was revealed in the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows, which confirms big changes ahead for the messaging platform’s desktop experience.

Meta states it has “updated how WhatsApp beta looks and works.” But behind the scenes, this is more than just a design refresh — it’s a complete transition from a native Windows and WinUI app to essentially a browser-based version. This means the app’s notifications will behave differently, and the settings menu now appears noticeably more basic. On the plus side, the beta also introduces WhatsApp Channels and adds “more functionality” to the Status and Communities features.

According to Windows Latest, Meta’s move is all about streamlining development. By relying on a web wrapper, the company can maintain a single code base for WhatsApp’s desktop version instead of managing a separate native app for Windows. While this simplifies things for Meta, it’s likely to frustrate many Windows users. The new version uses more RAM, looks less integrated with Windows 11, and loses the sleek feel that a native app offered.

Ironically, WhatsApp has previously highlighted that its native Windows and Mac apps “provide increased performance and reliability, more ways to collaborate, and features to improve your productivity.” Now, daily users may find themselves settling for an experience that feels like a step backwards.

WhatsApp first launched its native Windows app just a few years ago, making it possible to run without constant phone syncing — a feature many will now miss.